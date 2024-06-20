Why Is Tempest Therapeutics (TPST) Stock Up 45% Today?

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) stock is heading higher on Thursday after the clinical-stage oncology company announced plans to show off new study data.
Tempest Therapeutics will be holding a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today. This will cover its Phase 1b/2 combination study of amezalpat with atezolizumab and bevacizumab.
Amezalpat is a drug in development as a treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). This is a type of cancerous tumor that develops in the liver. The conference call this morning will go over new data from the global randomized Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.
How This Affects TPST Stock Today
With this news comes heavy trading of TPST stock as investors are excited about the company’s cancer treatment data. This has more than 10 million shares of the stock trading as of this writing. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 800,000 shares.
TPST stock is up 44.8% as of Thursday morning. The stock was down 35.4% year-to-date when markets closed on Tuesday, which was the previous day of trading due to the Juneteenth holiday on Wednesday.
