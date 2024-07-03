3 Growth Stocks That Could Grow Your Wealth

Despite the current rotation into value and small-cap securities, there’s still a place for growth stocks. After all, these have traditionally been the best-performing stocks over the long run. Driven by strong earnings, rapid expansion and swelling market share, the companies behind growth stocks tend to dominate the markets in which they compete.
Growth stocks remain the best option for long-term investors looking to expand their portfolios. While market cycles come and go, growth stocks’ underlying strength and fundamentals persist and propel them to new heights. In the long run, shareholders benefit from holding growth stocks.
Here are three growth stocks that could grow your wealth.
Deckers Outdoor (DECK)
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), the company behind Hoka sneakers and Ugg boots, has been a perennial top performer. The stock is up 65% over the last 12 months, including a 34% gain this year. With the share price hovering around $900, Deckers has announced a six-for-one stock split. DECK stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on September 9, following approval by shareholders at the company’s annual meeting.
If approved, this will be Deckers Outdoor’s second stock split. The company previously split its stock on a three-for-one basis back in 2010. The latest stock split will lower the share price to about $150 based on where it’s currently trading. DECK stock has gained 418% over the last five years due to strong sales of its footwear products, which also include Teva sandals. Deckers Outdoor is a growth stock worthy of consideration.
Cava Group (CAVA)
Mediterranean restaurant chain Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) has been a runaway success since its initial public offering (IPO) a year ago. CAVA stock has risen 113% over the last 12 months. Analysts and investors love the company’s rapid growth and its profitability, which is not the case for most new public concerns. The success to date has many analysts referring to Cava as the next Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG).
Cava’s most recent financial results were certainly encouraging, with the company beating Wall Street forecasts on the top and bottom lines and raising its forward guidance. Cava reported first-quarter EPS of 13 cents, more than double the five cents expected among analysts. Revenue totaled $259 million, ahead of Wall Street expectations for $246 million. Sales were up 30% from a year earlier. Cava opened 14 new restaurant locations during the quarter, bringing its count across the U.S. to 323 outlets.
Management raised its forward guidance, saying it expects to add 50 to 54 new restaurant locations in 2024, up from a previous forecast of 48 to 52 outlets. Cava also expects same-store sales to grow between 4.5% and 6.5% this year, from an earlier forecast of 3% to 5% growth. This is a company that’s firing on all cylinders.
Corning (GLW)
In the technology sector, we have specialty glassmaker Corning (NYSE:GLW). The company’s shares have been on fire ever since it raised its forward guidance ahead of its second-quarter earnings report, which is scheduled for July 30. Specifically, Corning said that it expects revenue of $3.6 billion, compared with previous guidance that had called for $3.4 billion in Q2 sales. In terms of profit, Corning is now forecasting EPS at the “high end” range of 42 cents to 46 cents.
Corning stock has increased 18% since lifting its Q2 outlook, bringing its gain on the year to 50%. Investors have been piling into the stock after management said they are seeing increased sales as demand rises for its optical connectivity products for artificial intelligence (AI). Corning has sold off its consumer product line, including its cookware division, and now focuses exclusively on specialty glass used in optics for technological and scientific applications.
GLW stock pays a quarterly dividend of 28 cents a share, giving it a yield of 2.44%.
