With both the war in Ukraine and Israel dragging on and causing untold destruction, the dollar amount of damages to housing infrastructure in business simply cannot be calculated. While these events are indisputable tragedies, they do result in the unavoidable reality of reconstruction.
In fact, several firms, both European and American, have already stated their desire and commitment to helping Ukraine and Israel rebuild in the wake of their respective wars. These rebuilding projects will likely grow from entirely government-funded portfolios. This means that the money is all but guaranteed for the companies that have signed on to achieve these projects.
Moreover, these companies stand as part of the predicted $486 billion needed to rebuild Ukraine, while the future costs of construction in Israel have yet to fully mature. As such, here are three stocks to buy, with a focus on the reconstruction of America’s allies postwar.
Nestle (NSRGY)
While famously known for its chocolate products around the world, Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) recently started the construction of a $42.7 million production facility in Western Ukraine. While on paper this may not seem relevant, it represents a significant Western investment into a region of the country that has yet to face major destruction.
As a result, Nestle is banking on a severely lowered standard of living in Ukraine following the end of the current war for cheaper labor costs in the region while funneling some of its revenue into the development of its industry in the country.
While Nestle, and its stock value, may not be directly tied to the reconstruction of Ukraine’s infrastructure, the company will be instrumental in providing new jobs to the recovering economy. Moreover, with production in the Eastern European region, Nestle will be able to better localize the prices of its products to the Eastern European region, making the cost of its goods more competitive.
JPMorgan Chase (JPM)
Back in January, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) came together with BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) to outline the requirements for Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction. Part of the process includes the establishment of a Ukraine reconstruction bank in Kyiv.
Through the involvement of JPMorgan Chase and BlackRock, they raised nearly $500 million in committed capital stands. These funds could reach $1 billion and are ready to launch once a resolution to the war occurs. While these efforts are charitable, it’s nearly guaranteed that JPM stock will benefit in the long run. Moreover, its revenues will increase as it collects on loans provided for the reconstruction of Kyiv and other major cities that suffered damage due to bombing or ground combat.
As such, investors should keep a close eye on the world’s largest bank as it moves to usher in a new era of postwar profits. Furthermore, this new potential revenue stream, paired with its already massive growth since the start of the year, makes JPM one of the best stocks to buy.
Unilever (UL)
Back in March of 2023, Unilever (NYSE:UL) announced a 20 million euro investment into a new production facility in the Kyiv region of Ukraine. This move will likely support its growing business in the Eastern European market and demonstrate a long-term commitment to Ukraine’s future economy.
The company claimed to have started construction in 2023. Expecting to open in 2024, not much is known about the current status of the project. However, should the construction finish and UL’s operations in Ukraine expand, the same effect that Nestle desires is likely to occur for Unilever’s product sales in Eastern Europe.
As a result, Unilever will be able to leverage the brand name recognition of its products to outcompete local producers while keeping prices similar if not lower than those competitors. Of course, Unilever’s success in injecting funding and jobs into Ukraine’s economy may only succeed in the event of the war ending peacefully.
