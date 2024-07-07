7 Cryptos Bracing for Impact: Will Mt. Gox Payouts Spark a Market Meltdown?

It’s the news that many if not most cryptocurrency investors are fretting about. The bankrupt virtual currency exchange Mt. Gox will begin paying back thousands of users, per CNBC. In total, the amount of the benchmark blockchain asset that will be returned comes out to about $9 billion. Of course, that has significant implications for all cryptos.
To be sure, the news is going to be positive for the victims, who have spent several years left in legal limbo. When the exchange shut its doors in Feb. 2014, the benchmark asset was worth only about $600. Obviously, the price has skyrocketed since then. So, the main fear is that once the victims get a hold of their cryptos, they’re going to dump them.
Frankly, I wouldn’t blame anyone for doing exactly that. That’s a long time to not control your money.
On the flipside, those who have been participating in the market may see volatility. The question is, how long will the pain last? It’s possible given wider interest in blockchain assets that the red ink will be short lived. Below are key cryptos to watch this week.
Bitcoin (BTC-USD)
After a rough week that saw Bitcoin (BTC-USD) drop below the critical $60,000 level, the benchmark asset regained this milestone. In the trailing 24 hours since Monday evening, BTC gained about 0.3%. Over the past seven days, the virtual currency swung up more than 4%. Still, some significant challenges lie ahead.
At the moment, BTC’s 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) is imposing upside resistance. Presently, the running average stands at $63,624.48. The bulls attempted to drive past this price point but with limited success. If they clear this point, then the next logical target would be the 50-day moving average. This metric comes in at nearly $66,444.
On the positive front, Bitcoin did not spend too much time below 60K. That’s significant because it implies that there is plenty of support; that is, the strong hands of the market are ready to buy the dips. Still, the severity of the Mt. Gox fallout is something to monitor. After all, the 200 DMA is sitting not too far away at $58,215.
Ethereum (ETH-USD)
Compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH-USD) enjoyed a more resilient week. Most importantly from a near-term technical perspective, ETH managed to keep hold of the $3,000 level. In the past 24 hours, ETH barely moved up, with the price action rising about 0.1%. During the trailing seven days, the number two crypto by market capitalization gained 2.5%.
While Ethereum may have been relatively robust, it still has some work cut out for it. For one thing, its 20-day EMA – which comes in around $3,467 – has been applying upside resistance. Therefore, when compared against the performance over prior weeks, there’s been a lot of lateral movement but not much net positive returns. Further, the 50 DMA – coming in at $3,546 – will surely impose more resistance.
What’s decisively positive for ETH is that it doesn’t appear at imminent risk of dipping below the 3K level. At the current price of around $3,434, the crypto is holding onto a long-term support line. That said, the next moves will be important. As a warning, Ethereum’s 200 DMA sits at $3,079.
Tether (USDT-USD)
As a stablecoin, Tether (USDT-USD) doesn’t provide much value in terms of buy-and-hold tactics or strategies. Setting aside the idea that it’s possible to trade large volumes of USDT for its fluctuations, arguably most people use USDT as a liquidity measure. By holding wealth in terms of Tether units, traders can react immediately to opportunities in cryptos.
But because USDT is so vital in providing the grease of the blockchain machinery, it can also be used to gauge broader sentiment. In other words, the more people who are willing to hold the tokens, the likelier it is that sentiment is bullish. And in this case, the value of Tether should exceed that of its one-to-one ratio with the dollar.
On the other hand, if people are concerned about cryptos, you would expect them to hold onto dollars. In that case, the greenback should rise relative to USDT. Right now, that’s exactly what we’re seeing, with USDT falling to 0.9989 on Monday night.
Granted, you don’t want to panic based on this figure. Still, it’s worth keeping in mind that sentiment in cryptos could be muted right now.
Avalanche (AVAX-USD)
Let’s move into some of the popular altcoins beginning with Avalanche (AVAX-USD). On paper, AVAX doesn’t seem like the most promising of cryptos. Yes, in the past seven days, it swung up nearly 16%. However, in the trailing 24 hours, it slipped more than 3%. Further, AVAX has been struggling since hitting a multi-month high in late May.
Back then, the price of AVAX landed near $42 at the peak. At the moment, the crypto can be yours for just under $29. That’s a sharp fall in value but should speculators take the deal? Naturally, there’s a lot to be concerned about. While AVAX managed to poke its head above its 20-day EMA, AVAX remains well below its 50 DMA, which stands at $32.63.
However, a reversion to the mean could take place. Prior such reversions have resulted in a bounce back in sentiment. Should another rally materialize, technical support lies around $35 to $36. That’s where I’d expect AVAX to hit under a resurgent rally.
Of course, that’s not guaranteed. Nevertheless, if you’re into speculative cryptos, keep AVAX in mind.
Polkadot (DOT-USD)
If you want a similar narrative to Avalanche but the added leverage of a lower unit price, consider Polkadot (DOT-USD). This was one of the most popular cryptos during the runup in the sector in 2021. Circumstances have faded sharply, though, since the days when DOT was trading hands at over $40. Will history repeat itself? If it does, do note that DOT is presently trading for less than $7.
In the past 24 hours, Polkadot barely gained anything, up 0.35%. During the trailing one-week period, DOT managed to return just over 11%. As with Avalanche, it’s possible that a reversion to the mean could take place. If so, I see an immediate support line around the $7 level. Should Polkadot manage to secure bullish sentiment there, I’d expect the next target to be $9.
However, I don’t want to dismiss the risks. Since early June, DOT slipped from above $7 per unit down to around $5.50. It’s trying to swing higher, with Polkadot reaching a price of $6.35. Still, it’s always possible that the bears could bring down the value.
It’s up to you but the reversion concept could spark robust upside in DOT.
Chainlink (LINK-USD)
One of the most intriguing ideas among alternative cryptos, Chainlink (LINK-USD) managed to delight investors when the bulls pushed the price to above $20 earlier this year. Unfortunately, the optimists couldn’t keep the price in that zone. Subsequently, sentiment eroded but not into a decisive bear cycle. Instead, LINK is holding support at above the $14 line.
Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink lost about half-a-percent. In the trailing week, the crypto moved up 5%. Presently, its market cap stands at nearly $8.7 billion. Moving forward, near-term challenges await. First, the price currently sits just under the 20-day EMA. That’s rather frustrating since a strongly supported crypto should bounce above this short-term running average. Second, LINK is below its 50 DMA ($15.77) and 200 DMA ($16.42).
However, on the positive side, after falling severely in April, LINK has held strong at the $14 level. There were plenty of opportunities for the bears to collapse Chainlink but the attempts failed. For speculators, this could be the sign that the pessimists are getting worn out, allowing the bulls to take control.
Dogecoin (DOGE-USD)
For the ultimate speculator, Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) offers few parallels. One of the original meme coins, if you felt that Bitcoin, Ethereum and the major cryptos are too boring, DOGE can help fix that “problem” in your life. However, I’m reminded of the acronym FAFO – “fool” around and find out.
The moral of the story with Dogecoin is that if you don’t fool around, you’ll never find out. That could be a good thing too, you know?
So, here’s the situation with DOGE. Right now, the digital asset trades hands at 12.3 cents. That’s below its 20-day EMA and 200 DMA, which both stand around 12.8 cents. Further, the 50 DMA comes in at 14.5 cents. In other words, plenty of upside resistance barriers exist for Dogecoin to fight through. Further, the 50 DMA coincides with a horizontal trend line that may act as “double” resistance.
On the optimistic front, you never want to underestimate Dogecoin bulls. The current weakness could be setting up a reversion-to-the-mean dynamic. If so, look for DOGE to attempt to hit 15 cents over the coming weeks.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto held a LONG position in BTC, ETH and USDT. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.