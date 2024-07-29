AMC Stock Pops as ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Brings a Major Box Office Boost

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is enjoying some time in the green today after the huge release of the new “Deadpool & Wolverine” film.
Indeed, more than 6 million moviegoers visited AMC cinemas between Thursday and Sunday of last week. “Deadpool & Wolverine” broke AMC opening-weekend records in both attendance and admissions revenue for an R-rated film. The film brought in $205 million, the “eighth-biggest opening weekend in box-office history” according to MarketWatch.
AMC also enjoyed strong food and beverage sales over the weekend, breaking records in that regard as well.
“In the U.S., DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE also gave AMC our best weekend food and beverage revenue since 2019,” said AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron. “Given that this also was an AMC record-breaking weekend for the sale of beer, wine, and cocktails at our MacGuffins bars, it’s only fitting that we raise a glass and toast our studio partners at Disney and Marvel, and the filmmakers of DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE for delivering a theatrical experience that has delighted and entertained millions of fans around the world.”
Boosted by the new superhero flick, AMC has enjoyed a surprisingly successful summer. Indeed, just days ago, “Inside Out 2” crossed $1 billion in revenue, just 19 days after release. That’s the “fastest ever for an animated film,” making it the highest-grossing movie this year and the only film to bring in more than $1 billion.
AMC Stock Climbs in Down Year
Despite today’s success, AMC stock is well in the red for the year. Indeed, AMC is down about 15% year-to-date (YTD), likely the result of negative perceptions surrounding the company’s future success.
In fact, many investors believe AMC may be destined for bankruptcy, as the entertainment business fails to bring in pre-pandemic levels of attendance, at least for most films.
Back in June, Bloomberg reported that AMC had been in talks with its lenders about potential ways to reduce its debt and extend some of its near-term loans.
That said, fans of AMC stock are likely looking forward to the company’s upcoming earnings call due this Friday, Aug. 2. Whether the company lives up to its record-breaking recent films remains to be seen.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.