Are EVs Doomed? Ford’s Doubling Down on Super Duty Trucks Raises Red Flags for Electric Transition

The excitement around electric vehicles (EVs) has diminished. Once marked by optimistic sales forecasts and ambitious EV growth targets, the auto industry is now clearly seeing a shift in focus. Indeed, fierce competition has emerged in China’s EV market, the world’s largest. Chinese EV makers, long supported by the government, recently showcased new models at Auto China in Beijing.
Over 200 manufacturers face oversupply and a tough market, with many smaller companies predicted to fail. The sector is struggling with a price war, slowing sales and a weakening economy, forcing some global automakers to withdraw completely from the EV space. Consumers and the market are not too happy with the EV sector declining. Rightly so.
Companies like Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Mercedes-Benz (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) have been pushing back their EV plans for a while. Even Tesla, which led U.S. EV sales with 55% in 2023, anticipates a “notably lower” growth rate, according to CEO Elon Musk in January.
Automakers, specifically Ford, are shifting their focus to gas-powered trucks as they follow the money. Despite production growth, EVs tend to linger on dealer lots longer than gas-powered vehicles. Recently, U.S. dealerships sold 24% of their EVs compared to 38% of other models.
Ford’s Expansion
Ford recently shifted plans for its Canadian plant from being an all-electric vehicle hub to expanding Super Duty truck production. The company announced a $3 billion investment, with $2.3 billion allocated to the Oakville Assembly Complex in Ontario, Canada, and the rest to U.S. and Canadian facilities. Ford already manufactures Super Duty trucks in Ohio and Kentucky.
The company’s Canadian plant will add capacity for 100,000 units annually by 2026 to meet high Super Duty truck demand. CEO Jim Farley noted this move benefits customers and boosts Ford’s commercial business. The announcement briefly pushed Ford’s stock to a 52-week high, with analysts favoring the investment in profitable trucks over slower-adopting EVs.
Ford redirected its $1.3 billion Canadian EV investment to expand Super Duty truck production, aiming for sustainable demand. This shift delayed a new three-row SUV to 2027. CEO Jim Farley stated that fully electrifying large vehicles like Super Duty trucks wouldn’t be profitable. Although Ford plans to “electrify” future Super Duty models, details remain undisclosed. This move aligns with Farley’s Ford+ blueprint for profitable growth, despite adjustments in EV restructuring.
Canadian Autoworkers Pressed for Production
Production at Oakville halted in May 2024 with the last Ford Edge. Ford delayed EV production from 2025 to 2027, risking over three years of layoffs for Unifor Local 707 members. The union is negotiating with Ford to restart production sooner and secure extra worker support.
Unifor National President Lana Payne announced that the revised Oakville plant plan addresses the union’s concerns over Ford’s delay, aiming to return workers sooner and secure future jobs. The agreement includes a $500 million investment on top of the $1.8 billion from 2020. Production of the new Super Duty will start in 2026, with an electrified version later, making Oakville the exclusive initial source for multi-energy Super Duty production.
Ford+ Plan
Ford’s Ford+ plan, announced in May 2021, initially emphasized EVs, predicting almost half of global sales would be electric by 2030, supported by $30 billion in investments. However, EV adoption has been slower than expected, and the “Model e” EV unit lost $4.7 billion in 2023.
In contrast, Ford Pro’s commercial business, including Super Duty trucks, earned $7.2 billion. The revised plan now focuses more on Super Duty production, securing 1,800 Canadian jobs at the Oakville Assembly Complex.
Ford isn’t alone in rethinking EV plans; General Motors delayed opening a Detroit plant for electric pickups. General Motor’s Mary Barra also pushed back its goal of producing 1 million EVs ’til next year. Ford had already seen a $4.7 billion loss in its EV sector in 2023, with more losses to anticipate this year.
Why Are EV Makers Delaying Plans?
Automakers are now more focused on creating models with a mix of electric, gas and hybrid, leading to a slower transition to an all-electric innovation. According to Ford COO Marin Gaja, although EVs surged in the past two years, growth has been slowing down. Ford needs to boost its hybrid model production to fill the gaps and meet tighter carbon emissions standards.
General Motors also plans to offer plug-in hybrids alongside its EV and gas models. Hyundai (OTCMKTS:HYMTF), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Kia and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) could be releasing some electrification levels for their models. USA Volkswagen’s Pablo Di Si highlighted that hybrids might come to the U.S. soon, as it has been gaining strong traction in Europe. EV sales are still expected to rise in the coming months.
Moreover, U.S. EV sales reached $1.2 million units in 2023, holding 7.6% of the market. This market share is expected to increase 30-39% by 2030. According to analysts, EV growth will be slow but gradual as early adopters are being replaced by less tech-savvy buyers.
When EVs first came into the market, they were mostly driven by low interest rates and Tesla’s influence. With interest rates and raw materials surging, EVs became more expensive than traditional cars. Both the automotive market and President Biden’s term overestimated the consumer readiness for EVs despite not having extensive charging infrastructure.
While early adopters showed interest, mainstream acceptance has lagged, leading Cox Automotive to adjust its 2024 forecast from overly optimistic to more realistic.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.