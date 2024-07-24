BHC Stock Plunges as Bausch Health Appears on the Brink of Bankruptcy

Specialty pharmaceutical and medical device firm Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) saw its shares tumble badly on Wednesday. Driving the negativity was a report by Reorg — billed as a global provider of credit intelligence, data and analytics for leveraged finance professionals — that the company was on the brink of bankruptcy. However, Bausch has come out flatly denying the rumor. Still, BHC stock remains deeply underwater.
In a post by Reorg’s Deputy Managing Editor Harvard Zhang, the analyst stated that Bausch is “negotiating a potential prepackaged chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.” The social media post claims that the author cited sources, although what exactly that means was unclear. Zhang did not link to the report in question. Further, Reorg itself did not provide a link to the assessment in its X, formerly Twitter, account.
Still, the bankruptcy rumor took off, with Seeking Alpha picking up the story. Interestingly, the investment resource noted that BHC stock plunged 47% at one point. At the moment, shares are down roughly 20%.
Mitigating the damage was Bausch’s categorical denial of the rumor. According to a Reuters report, management stated that the pharmaceutical specialist was not considering bankruptcy or any sort of insolvency proceeding and has not engaged in such discussions with creditors.
Abrupt Implosion of BHC Stock a Confusing Matter
Per the Reorg report, negotiations materialized about a possible in-court restructuring. This process would allegedly extend the first lien debt at par on the full amount of creditors’ claims against Bausch, as Seeking Alpha explained. Further, the plans called for equitizing unsecured debt and raising fresh funds through a rights offering.
Still, Bausch was blunt about the claims made. “The article contains unsubstantiated rumors, including that the Company is considering a bankruptcy or insolvency proceeding of any kind – it is not,” management declared in a statement.
The severe implosion of BHC stock raised eyebrows. At the moment, analysts rate shares as a consensus hold with an average price target of $8.75. From yesterday’s close of $7.58, the forecast called for a 15.4% return.
What’s more, the experts projected that fiscal 2024 earnings would land at $3.59 per share. That would imply a 2.87% lift from last year’s print of $3.49. Top-line projections called for $9.4 billion, up 7.3% from 2023’s tally of $8.76 billion. While not particularly impressive numbers, they did not imply an enterprise on the verge of failure.
That said, the rumors against BHC stock have stuck, likely because of its high debt load. According to Yahoo Finance, Bausch has $22.07 billion of debt on its books while holding only $733 million in cash.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.