Dear SOFI Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 30

SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock is down today ahead of its upcoming second-quarter earnings call set for next Tuesday, July 30.
Investors are tentatively hopeful for the financier’s Q2 financial numbers. Indeed, some are hoping the high-tech lender will have better bottom-line results to show.
Specifically, analysts expect SoFi to post earnings of 1 cent per share on $564.39 million in revenue. On the earnings front, this would mark an improvement from last year, when the company reported an earnings loss of 6 cents per share. Revenue-wise, however, the estimate is actually down from the $676.89 million recorded in Q2 2023.
Interestingly, options traders are pricing in some notable volatility for the stock following the earnings report. Reasonably so, SoFi is somewhat notorious for making big moves after reporting its financial results. As such, investors believe SOFI stock may move about 13% “in either direction” following the earnings call.
SoFi has received some negative attention after President Joe Biden’s administration announced that it will forgive another $1.2 billion in student loans. However, Seeking Alpha analyst Noah’s Arc Capital Management believes the company’s fundamentals remain strong.
“In the last two consecutive quarters, SoFi has shown improvement in their financials, achieving GAAP profitability as promised by management last fall. Promises made, promises kept,” Noah’s Arc said. “Despite this positive shift, shares continue to face downward pressure. This is likely caused by speculation over potential loan defaults and deteriorating credit quality within SoFi’s asset portfolio. I believe this speculation is incorrect and misguided.”
SOFI Stock Slides Ahead of Q2 Earnings
SoFi has had something of a rough year thus far. Indeed, SOFI stock is down about 23% year-to-date (YTD) even as the S&P 500 is up 17% over the same period.
SoFi has struggled to grow its lending business as high inflation and elevated interest rates weaken demand for its loans. That said, with expectations of rate cuts — and disinflation — to come, some believe SoFi’s tides may be changing. This includes The Motley Fool’s Adam Spatacco, who believes now may be the time to get in on SOFI stock.
“An improving economic picture should bode well for the company’s future prospects, especially as it relates to sustained profitability. With shares trading near rock-bottom levels, I think now is a great opportunity to buy the dip in SoFi stock,” Spatacco wrote.
