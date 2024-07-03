GOEV Stock: Canoo Receives Fleet Order From Go2 Delivery

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock is in the news Wednesday after the electric vehicle (EV) company announced a fleet order for Go2 Delivery.
This fleet order starts with Go2 Delivery ordering five of Canoo’s Class 1 Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle 130. The agreement also allows it to order another 85 vans from Canoo if its happy with the first five.
Go2 Delivery will be using the Canoo delivery vans in Virginia and the Chesapeake Bay area. The company handles last mile and other delivery transportation needs with its logistics business. That includes in the retail, healthcare and e-commerce sectors.
How This Affects GOEV Stock Today
Despite news of the delivery orders, shares of GOEV stock aren’t up on Wednesday. Instead, the company’s stock is falling 4.9% as of this writing. This may be a sign that the fleet order failed to impress shareholders.
It’s also worth noting that GOEV stock isn’t seeing much trading activity today. This has only 1.6 million shares traded as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 4.4 million shares.
