Is the Stock Market Closed on the Fourth of July?

Investors wondering if the stock market is closed for the Fourth of July this year will want to keep reading!
The stock market is closed for the Fourth of July. Independence Day is a Federal holiday. That means that the stock markets close, as do government facilities. That includes post offices. This also has banks closing their doors that day.
On top of this, the Fourth of July holiday also affects the day before it. That will see markets close early at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday. However, it doesn’t have any effect on the following day as markets will reopen again on Friday.
It may only be one day, but investors should take time to sit back and enjoy the break on Thursday. That rest and relaxation can prepare them for a busy day when markets reopen on Friday. This is when the June jobs report is set to be released.
Is the Stock Market Closed: More Market Holidays
Here’s a quick list of the other stock market holidays coming up in 2024.
- Labor Day – Monday, Sept. 2
- Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, Nov. 28
- Christmas Day – Wednesday, Dec. 25
Investors will also note that markets will close early on the day after Thanksgiving Day as well as on Christmas Eve.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.