FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

Is the Stock Market Closed on the Fourth of July?

We have the answer to is the stock market closed on the Fourth of July

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 1, 2024, 11:36 am EDT

Advertisement

  • Investors looking for info on if the stock market is closed are in luck!
  • We have the details of market closures for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.
  • Our coverage also includes additional upcoming holidays in 2024.
Is the Stock Market Closed - Is the Stock Market Closed on the Fourth of July?

Source: Shutterstock

Investors wondering if the stock market is closed for the Fourth of July this year will want to keep reading!

The stock market is closed for the Fourth of July. Independence Day is a Federal holiday. That means that the stock markets close, as do government facilities. That includes post offices. This also has banks closing their doors that day.

On top of this, the Fourth of July holiday also affects the day before it. That will see markets close early at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday. However, it doesn’t have any effect on the following day as markets will reopen again on Friday.

It may only be one day, but investors should take time to sit back and enjoy the break on Thursday. That rest and relaxation can prepare them for a busy day when markets reopen on Friday. This is when the June jobs report is set to be released.

Is the Stock Market Closed: More Market Holidays

Here’s a quick list of the other stock market holidays coming up in 2024.

  • Labor Day – Monday, Sept. 2
  • Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, Nov. 28
  • Christmas Day – Wednesday, Dec. 25

Investors will also note that markets will close early on the day after Thanksgiving Day as well as on Christmas Eve.

There are plenty of stock market stories that traders are going to want to read about today!

We have all of the hottest stock market news that investors need to know about on Monday! A few examples include what’s going on with shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock, Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) layoffs and more. All of this info is ready at the following links!

More Stock Market News for Monday

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/07/is-the-stock-market-closed-on-the-fourth-of-july/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC