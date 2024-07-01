Is the Stock Market Open on July 5, 2024?

Investors are wondering if the stock market is open on July 5, 2024 as it comes after the Fourth of July holiday on Thursday.
Unfortunately, traders won’t enjoy a long holiday weekend as the stock market is open on July 5, 2024. While the stock market is closed for the Fourth of July on Thursday, that doesn’t extend to the following day.
What is worth noting is that the Fourth of July holiday does effect Wednesday. This will see markets close early that day at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
And investors will have a lot of news to pay attention to on Friday. One thing that they’ll want to pay close attention to is the June jobs report coming out that day. This could be a major catalyst for the market depending on the results.
Is the Stock Market Open: More Market Holidays in 2024
Even though traders will have to keep tabs on the market this Friday, there are still more stock holidays to look forward to this year. Let’s go over them real quick below!
- Labor Day – Monday, Sept. 2
- Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, Nov. 28
- Christmas Day – Wednesday, Dec. 25
It’s also worth noting that markets will close early on Black Friday and Christmas Eve.
Of course, there’s still plenty of stock market news traders need to know about on Monday!
We have all of the hottest market happenings worth reading about today! That includes all of the latest news for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) stock, GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock and Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) stock today. All of this info is available at the links below!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Roaring Kitty Just Revealed a 6.6% Stake in Chewy (CHWY) Stock
- GameStop (GME) Stock Falls as Roaring Kitty Faces Pump-and-Dump Lawsuit
- Planet Labs Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest Planet Job Cuts
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.