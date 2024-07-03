Lucid Stock: The Contrarian Buy of the Decade or a Spectacular Flop?

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) has lost 37% of its value in 2024. However, that’s not the worst result for Lucid stock, which is down 95% since hitting its all-time high over $55 in November 2021.
If you’ve followed the luxury EV maker’s struggles to grow its business without losing hundreds of millions of dollars, you know that it hasn’t been very successful.
In the quarter ended March 31, Lucid lost $685 million on revenue of $173 million. However, with a glass-half-full view of the quarter, its negative cash flow fell by 36% to $517 million.
Lucid has remained in business primarily because of the financial investments by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), the government’s sovereign wealth fund, which owned 1.37 billion shares as of March 31, representing 59.6% of the company.
On March 25, PIF purchased $1 billion in newly created convertible preferred stock, which Lucid used for capital expenditures and working capital. The 100,000 Series A Convertible Preferred Stock could be converted into approximately 278.1 million shares at a conversion price of $3.5952 per share. It can’t convert any of the preferred shares until March 2025. As a result of this investment, PIF’s stake increased to 63.95%.
So, why doesn’t PIF take Lucid private? Here are the pros and cons of doing so.
PIF Already Owns 64%. What’s Another 36%?
Automotive Dive pointed out in May that PIF has invested $6.4 billion in Lucid since 2018. That’s an average share price of $4.66, 79% higher than where it’s currently trading. It’s essentially invested $540 million more than the company’s $5.86 billion market capitalization.
Lucid has an enterprise value of $4.96 billion based on $2.42 billion in total debt and $3.99 billion in cash on the balance sheet as of March 31. Add in the $1 billion in PIF cash, and Lucid’s enterprise value increases to $5.96 billion.
So, even if PIF offered to buy the 36% of the stock it didn’t already own for double the current share price — as of today, including the 278.1 million shares after the preferred conversion, it has 2.58 billion shares outstanding — it would cost it about $4.85 billion to buy 100% of the company.
That seems like a drop in the bucket for a sovereign wealth fund with $940 billion in assets as of March. The $4.85 billion price for the remaining shares represents 0.5% of those assets.
Getting Lucid away from the prying eyes of the public markets would enable CEO and Chief Technology Officer Peter Rawlinson to make better long-term decisions.
It Might Already Have the Long-Term Decision-Making It Needs
With PIF already controlling the company, it really doesn’t have to buy out the remaining shares. It can provide $1 billion here and $1 billion there in convertible preferred share offerings to keep the company liquid.
In September 2023, it opened its first production facility outside the U.S. with the opening of its Jeddah plant in Saudi Arabia. With an initial capacity to produce 5,000 Lucid vehicles, ramping up to 155,000 annually.
The government of Saudi Arabia has committed to buying 50,000 EVs over 10 years, with an option to buy an additional 50,000 if it chooses. That’s a lot of vehicles, considering Lucid expects to produce just 9,000 vehicles in 2024.
“I believe there are two factors that set Lucid apart — our superior, in-house technology and the partnership with the PIF,” said Peter Rawlinson in its Q1 2024 news release. “Our sales momentum is building, our focus upon cost remains relentless, and we believe Gravity is on track to become the best SUV in the world.”
Gravity, its lower-priced SUV, is expected to go into production in 2024’s fourth quarter. The vehicle will have a range of 435 miles with 0-60 miles per hour of less than 3.5 seconds.
If Gravity works, PIF’s 64% stake will be worth many billions more than the $6.4 billion it’s currently invested. And, as Rawlinson points out, PIF is already the de facto owner. It doesn’t need to go through a take-private deal to make it so.
While it’s not too late for PIF to take Lucid private, it doesn’t make sense to do so. It’s invested plenty already.
If you’re an aggressive investor, Lucid stock is a Buy. If not, you’re best to pass on it. It’s not a sure thing despite its prestigious and deep-pocketed controlling shareholder.
On the date of publication, Will Ashworth did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.