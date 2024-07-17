SOUN Stock: Sports Bar Chain Rolls Out Voice Tech From SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) stock is on the move today after the artificial intelligence (AI) company saw its audio services added to sports bar chain Beef ‘O’ Brady’s.
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s now allows customers of its restaurants to make orders with the help of AI audio. These capabilities were added to all of the chain’s corporate locations with the option for franchisees to add them to their stores.
This spreads SoundHound AI’s services across the U.S. as Beef ‘O’ Brady’s has locations in 20 states. It is trained on the chain’s menu and can answer questions about it. That includes promotions and specials.
James Hom, Chief Product Officer at SoundHound AI, said this about the collaboration.
“As consumer preferences shift towards convenience, optimizing the ordering experience is essential for restaurants.” Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is leading the way in embracing AI technology, enhancing customer interactions throughout their journey. We are thrilled to partner with them to advance the dynamic restaurant landscape, and to continue to expand our footprint in the restaurant space.”
SOUN Stock Movement Today
Despite the collaboration with Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, shares of SOUN stock are down 6.3% as of Wednesday afternoon. However, the company’s shares are still up 162.5% since the start of the year.
SOUN stock movement today comes with some 20 million shares traded. That’s still below its daily average trading volume of about 27 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.