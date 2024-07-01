The $10 SoundHound AI Stock Prediction: Why This Unknown Name Could Outperform Nvidia

While everybody and his uncle obsesses over Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), there’s another artificial intelligence (AI) investment that’s still under the radar. Many stock traders haven’t heard of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) but it could become a household name someday. For now, SoundHound AI stock is below $5 but I envision it reaching $10 someday.
However, to be fair and balanced, I must report on some SoundHound AI insider share selling activity. Will this be a deal breaker for investors? I’ll leave the decision to you, but don’t throw in the towel on SoundHound AI until you know the full story.
CEO and CTO Sell SoundHound AI Stock
So, here’s what you need to know. Reportedly, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 184,498 shares of SoundHound AI stock on June 24. Furthermore, on June 5, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 SoundHound AI shares.
Before you give up on SoundHound AI completely, let’s put these insider selling events into perspective. Even after those sales, Mohajer still owned 953,333 shares and Stonehocker still held 883,570 shares of SoundHound AI.
It’s not the end of the world when executives trim their share positions like Mohajer and Stonehocker did. Moreover, none of this means that SoundHound AI is a sinking ship. Indeed, the company is actually making a big move to firm up its financials.
Specifically, SoundHound AI disclosed the company “reached an agreement with its lenders to prepay its outstanding $100 million debt in full.” As a result of this anticipated early debt repayment, SoundHound AI expects to have a cash balance of around $180 million and zero outstanding debt.
SoundHound AI’s Notable Acquisition
It’s encouraging that SoundHound AI is taking steps to wipe out its debt load. Also, it’s a good sign that SoundHound AI is in expansion mode, as the company recently finalized its acquisition of Allset.
You might already know that SoundHound AI is a voice AI technology developer. However, there’s more to the company than meets the eye. SoundHound AI actually seeks to develop into a “voice commerce ecosystem that enables consumers to access goods and services through natural conversation.”
Acquiring Allset will certainly help SoundHound AI work toward that goal. To put it simply, Allset provides a food ordering platform. With the assistance of Allset’s technology, SoundHound AI can now enable “consumers to use conversational voice AI to effortlessly order food from their vehicles or a voice-enabled device, like a TV.”
In other words, SoundHound AI could soon make today’s food-ordering and related customer-service apps obsolete. That’s what SoundHound AI’s “voice commerce ecosystem” would look like and the Allset acquisition positions SoundHound AI as an AI-tech innovator of the 2020s.
SoundHound AI Stock: Don’t Sweat It!
There’s no need to worry just because a couple of insiders trimmed their SoundHound AI share positions. The company appears to be in decent financial health and could soon be completely debt-free.
Besides, the Allset acquisition is huge, positive news for SoundHound AI. In the near future, SoundHound AI could change the way customers communicate with restaurants.
Hence, the aforementioned insider selling activity isn’t really a red flag for SoundHound AI. If you can tolerate some share-price volatility, feel free to take a small position in SoundHound AI stock. Then, don’t be surprised if the stock eventually reaches $10 or more.
On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.