The 3 Best 4D Printing Stocks to Buy Now

It might seem like there’s a typo in the title, but 4D printing stocks are a real industry emerging right now. But what is 4D printing, other than just 3D printing in an extra dimension? Well, in this case, it is any form of 3D printing that can move after being printed without any additional work being done to it.
In other words, think of 4D printing like the printing of soft materials that are intended for motion, instead of static use. These kinds of material applications are currently most applicable in the realm of novel materials science and healthcare, such as prosthetics and surgical applications. 4D printing also differs from bioprinting and traditional 3D printing as it uses different materials to achieve soft motion after being completed.
Currently, this industry is very small with only a few players in the public sector. But that’s why investors should not pass up investing in the best 4D printing stocks to buy now. As the industry surely grows, getting in on level one of the best 4D printing stocks could prove lucrative.
Autodesk (ADSK)
Through the launch of its new Project Cyborg in cooperation with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) has demonstrated to investors that it is all in on the future of 3D modeling and design. The company derives most of its profit from computer-assisted design software like Inventor and is constantly working with manufacturing companies to improve the functionality of its software.
Now, its early foray into 4D printing could make it incredibly valuable in a future where pliable materials that can sustain movement for both healthcare and industrial applications are in high demand.
For investors looking to get in early on the best 4D printing stocks, Autodesk represents one of the best opportunities. It’s stock is generally stable and the company already has its products deeply embedded in the wider manufacturing industry. Furthermore, while the company has traded flat for much of this year, it will likely see share value increase once additive manufacturing technologies progress.
HP (HPQ)
While HP (NYSE:HPQ) does not currently have any active research or projects in the 4D printing realm, the company is one of the world’s largest providers of enterprise-level office technology and is currently accelerating the adoption of 3D printing across the country. Moreover, the company’s deep pockets and broad knowledge base would allow it to pretty easily transition towards 4D printing technology should the industry become widely lucrative.
Better yet, HPQ stock has seen a relatively strong performance this year with a 21% increase in value year-to-date (YTD) and is finally getting recognition. HP has played a major role in consumer electronics and broadening the horizons of consumer artificial intelligence technology for years.
As such, investors may want to consider putting HPQ on a short list of stocks to watch as 4D printing becomes more mainstream.
Xometry (XMTR)
Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR), one of the longer-standing custom 3D manufacturing stocks on the market, has had a rough year so far. The company is now trading at a 56% discount YTD as its struggles with profitability remain relevant to investors who are curious about the small-cap stock.
Currently, XMTR has provided some speculation regarding the future of 4D printing but has not openly stated any intentions to pursue the technology. Rather, it seems like Xometry’s processes remain tangentially related to 4D printing techniques and may one day adapt to the needs of customers who order a pliable, non-static printed product.
Of the three stocks on this list, XMTR’s size and financials make it one to watch over the coming decade to determine if it deserves a spot in investors’ portfolios. Ultimately, as is the case with all companies in the 4D printing space, the current investing structure is highly speculative and should not be led by emotion.
On the date of publication, Viktor Zarev did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.