Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday morning as we check out all of the hottest news to start the day with!
Moving stocks this morning are partnerships, a public offering, clinical trial news and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock is rocketing more than 123% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Nuzee (NASDAQ:NUZE) shares are soaring over 75% with strong early morning trading.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock is surging more than 45% on a new partnership to develop its Alzheimer’s treatment.
- Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) shares are increasing by over 44% after encouraging investors to vote for a reverse stock split.
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) stock is heading more than 33% higher alongside strong pre-market trading.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) shares are rising over 28% after announcing a merger agreement.
- Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) stock is jumping more than 23% with heavy early morning trading today.
- NewGenIvf (NASDAQ:NIVF) shares are climbing over 22% after providing a reverse merger update.
- Perfect Moment (NYSEMKT:PMNT) stock is getting a close to 19% boost after announcing a distribution center agreement.
- Catheter Precision (NYSEMKT:VTAK) shares are up more than 16% without any clear news this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Azitra (NYSEMKT:AZTR) stock is crashing over 73% but only after a massive rally yesterday.
- Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) shares are plummeting 28% on reports of impending store closures.
- ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) stock is diving more than 25% without any obvious news this morning.
- Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares are tumbling over 25% on a proposed public offering.
- Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) stock is taking an almost 24% beating after a rally yesterday.
- AtlasClear (NYSEMKT:ATCH) shares are sliding more than 22% despite a lack of news on Wednesday.
- Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) stock is dropping over 22% after reporting Phase 2 topline results.
- Volato (NYSEMKT:SOAR) shares are decreasing more than 21% after a recent rally.
- Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET) stock is slipping over 19% following yesterday’s rally.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 19% after a rally yesterday.
