Why Is Azitra (AZTR) Stock Up 315% Today?

Azitra (NYSEMKT:AZTR) stock is taking off on Tuesday after the early-stage biopharmaceutical company provided investors with updates on its patents.
This covers the company’s filaggrin-secreting strain of Staphylococcus epidermidis. A patent was issued to it on July 16 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). That includes future potential pipeline candidates for indications including atopic dermatitis.
On top of this, Azitra announced three newly allowed patents in the U.S., Canada and China. The U.S. patent covers treating inflammatory skin disease with recombinant microorganisms, the Canada patent covers treating atopic dermatitis with recombinant microorganisms and the China patent also covers treating inflammatory skin disease with recombinant microorganisms.
Azitra Chief Operating Officer Travis Whitfill said the following about the news:
“We are delighted to announce our second US patent issuance this year and three additional patent allowances in key markets in the U.S., Canada, and China. The indication addressed by the newly issued U.S. patent, atopic dermatitis, affects approximately 16.5 million people in the United States.”
AZTR Stock Movement Today
AZTR stock is up 315% as of Tuesday morning. That comes with heavy trading as some 62 million units have changed hands. For the record, its daily average trading volume is only about 100,000 shares.
