Spot Ethereum ETFs: 9 Tickers to Watch as New Funds Start Trading

Spot Ethereum (ETH-USD) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) started trading on Tuesday, marking a major milestone for fans of the Ethereum blockchain.
Let’s get into the numerous spot Ethereum ETFs that started trading today below!
Spot Ethereum ETFs to Watch on Tuesday
- Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCMKTS:ETHE)
- Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:ETH)
- Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW)
- iShares Ethereum Trust (NASDAQ:ETHA)
- VanEck Ethereum Trust (BATS:ETHV)
- ARK 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (BATS:CETH)
- Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF (BATS:QETH)
- Fidelity Ethereum Fund (BATS:FETH)
- Franklin Ethereum ETF (BATS:EZET)
This marks the first time that investors have been able to buy stakes in spot Ethereum ETFs. Previously, they were limited to Ethereum ETF futures. This change comes after spot Bitcoin (BTC-USD) ETFs started trading earlier this year.
Crypto traders are celebrating the launch of spot Ethereum ETFs today as it marks another win for the market. Crypto has faced extra scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the government seeks extra regulations for the emerging market.
Spot Ethereum ETFs allow investors to invest in crypto without holding it directly. This opens the market up to some investors who may not want the direct exposure or the hassle of getting started in the space.
