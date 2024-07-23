Why Is Jaguar Health (JAGX) Stock Down 55% Today?

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock is taking a beating on Tuesday after the commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company reported results from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
This trial covers the use of crofelemer as a treatment for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients with solid tumors receiving targeted therapy. Crofelemer is already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a symptomatic relief of diarrhea in adult HIV/AIDS patients getting antiretroviral therapy.
The bad news for investors in JAGX stock shareholders is this clinical trial failing to meet its primary endpoint. The trial covered 10 different tumor types but crofelemer was only effective in patients with breast and respiratory cancers.
Pablo Okhuysen, Principal Investigator of the OnTarget clinical trial, said the following about the results:
“Clinical meaningfulness of these results is based on the information provided by solid tumor patients from a survey that informed us about the appropriate clinical study design and clinical endpoints, that are important to the patients in this prophylactic trial. We will continue to evaluate important OnTarget findings, with further analyses.”
What This Means for JAGX Stock
The failed clinical trial of crofelemer is a blow to JAGX stock today. This has traders selling shares, triggering heavy trading of the stock. That has more than 12 million units on the move as of this writing. This is already above its daily average trading volume of about 800,000 shares.
JAGX stock is down 55.2% as of Tuesday afternoon.
