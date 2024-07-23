CrowdStrike Outage Update: Everything You Need to Know as Shutdowns Persist

The CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) outage continues to affect industries across the world following the surprise glitch that affected millions of Microsoft Windows devices and users. As of Tuesday, CrowdStrike stated that it has returned many impacted units back online.
According to the cybersecurity company, the glitch has been identified and isolated, with a fix already deployed. CrowdStrike has assured customers that this was in fact not the result of a cyber attack, but an error found in the Falcon content update for Windows hosts.
“I want to sincerely apologize directly to all of you for the outage. All of CrowdStrike understands the gravity and impact of the situation. We quickly identified the issue and deployed a fix, allowing us to focus diligently on restoring customer systems as our highest priority,” said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike founder and CEO.
Unfortunately, some bad actors attempted to use the event in order to spread malware or gain access to users’ devices. Indeed, hackers began sending out a “quick fix” to the outage via a file named “crowdstrke-hotfix.zip.” Predictably, the file contains malware that gives the hackers remote access or monitoring privileges to a user’s computer.
Earlier this week, Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Kurtz requesting he testify before the Homeland Security Committee. He has until Wednesday evening to confirm the time he will testify.
Users and businesses continue to be impacted, with airlines some of the worst victims. Indeed, more than 7,000 U.S. flights were canceled between Friday and Sunday, with about half of those being Delta (NYSE:DAL) flights.
CrowdStrike Outage Weighs on CRWD Stock
The CrowdStrike outage has had an unfortunate effect on CRWD stock. Indeed, CRWD stock has lost over 30% of its value within just a week as a result of the surprise outage.
That said, CRWD is actually up today, which, if it manages to hold onto its gains, would mark the first day in the green for the company in more than five trading sessions.
Despite the losses, CRWD is actually still up this year, about 11%.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.