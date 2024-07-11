Top 3 Stocks to Buy Now for a 10X Return: July Edition

In the quest for big investment returns, identifying high-growth potential stocks with the potential for exponential growth is paramount. Three standout companies are poised to deliver considerable returns over the next decade. These companies have demonstrated solid financial performance with key strategic advantages that position them as compelling opportunities.
One of these companies has shown solid improvement in profitability metrics, with significant net income and EPS increases. The second one is a rising star in the e-commerce sector. It has attained solid growth in gross merchandise value (GMV) and expanded its marketplace significantly. Meanwhile, the last company has capitalized on burgeoning demand for its haptic technology solutions, achieving large top-line growth and bottom-line enhancements.
These companies’ fundamentals provide current strengths for their potential to outperform in the market over the long term. These stocks are attached with valuable perspectives on growth potential and strategic edge in the market.
Power Solutions (PSIX)
Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:PSIX) prevails in emissions-certified alternative fuel systems and power solutions for industrial applications. Net income was boosted by 91% to $7.1 million, and its EPS rose to 31 cents from 16 cents in Q1 2023. The considerable net income and EPS increase signifies an improved bottom line and operational edge. Gross margin increased to 27%, up by 6.8 percentage points against 20.2% in Q1 2023. The higher gross margin indicates that Power Solutions has been progressive in uplifting the profitability of its products. Fundamentals such as improved product mix, pricing actions, sharp operations, and lower warranty costs contributed to this improvement.
Moreover, a higher gross margin indicates Power Solutions’ ability to generate more revenue per dollar of sales and manage costs sharply. Operating cash flows were $15.6 million, increasing by $10.6 million compared to the same period last year. Increased operating cash flows reflect PSI’s ability to convert sales into cash sharply. Overall, Power Solutions stands out on the high-growth potential stocks list due to its considerable net income and EPS improvements.
GigaCloud Technology (GCT)
GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) operates a large-scale e-commerce platform that sells large parcel merchandise through its marketplace. For the trailing twelve months ending Q1 2024, GigaCloud attained a GMV of $907.7 million, marking a 64% increase from the previous year. This growth indicates a sharp demand for its services and products within the large parcel merchandise sector. The company has significantly expanded its third-party seller network. This expansion is critical to driving marketplace diversity and increasing product offerings. As of Q1, GigaCloud had 865 active 3P sellers, reflecting a 43.7% increase from the previous year. A 3P seller is a retailer selling products on a marketplace as their own brand or store.
GigaCloud has attained large top-line growth. Total revenues reached $251.1 million for Q1 2024, a nearly 97% increase from the prior year. Additionally, gross profit grew by 124.7% to $66.5 million. This is a corresponding improvement in gross margin to 26.5%. With that, GigaCloud has an effective revenue generation and improved operational edge in a cost-intensive market environment. Overall, GigaCloud is among the high-growth potential stocks for its solid growth in GMV, expansion of its third-party seller network and top-line growth.
Immersion (IMMR)
Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) develops and licenses haptic feedback technologies. Its products enable realistic tactile experiences in digital products. The company’s total revenues increased massively, reaching $43.8 million in the first quarter compared to $7.1 million a year ago. This substantial growth highlights the success of Immersion’s haptic technologies, indicating strong market penetration and widespread adoption of its products.
In March 2024, Immersion renewed its license agreement with Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY). This contract ensures that Nintendo and its affiliates can access Immersion’s haptic tech patents. Hence, this ongoing relationship with a giant gaming company like Nintendo signifies the value and demand for Immersion’s intellectual property in the gaming industry.
Further, in May, Immersion renewed its license contract with Samsung Electronics. Certainly, Samsung’s extension of the license to utilize Immersion’s patents for high-quality haptics in its devices points to the vitality of Immersion’s tech. With giants like Samsung, Immersion leads the market in enhancing user experiences across consumer electronics. To conclude, Immersion is among the high-growth potential stocks due to its top-line growth, demand and scalability in its niche tech sector.
