Why Is 60 Degrees (SXTP) Stock Up 56% Today?

60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP) stock is on the rise Friday alongside heavy early morning trading of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s shares.
This has more than 12.5 million shares of SXTP stock being traded as of this writing. That’s already well above its daily average trading volume of about 750,000 shares. The company’s float is only 8.98 million units.
This heavy trading comes without any clear news from 60 Degrees stock. That includes a lack of press releases or filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). There also isn’t any analyst coverage that would cause the shares to rally this morning.
What is worth keeping in mind is that SXTP is in penny stock territory. This comes from its low prior closing price of 25 cents and its market capitalization of just $3 million.
How This Affects SXTP Stock
Being a penny stock comes with certain vulnerabilities. That includes being open to volatility. This can happen alongside speculative traders or day and retail traders taking an interest in a stock.
If that’s what is happening with SXTP stock today, it might not remain elevated for long. Investors should weigh that possibility when considering a stake in 60 Degrees today.
SXTP stock is up 56.3% as of Friday morning.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
