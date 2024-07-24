Why Is Lucid Motors (LCID) Stock Down Today?

Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) is an electric vehicle (EV) stock that has been beaten down for some time. Today, LCID stock is down another 6%, but not really due to any company-specific reason.
Instead, yesterday’s results from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) appear to be the driving force behind this very bearish move. Indeed, the 12% downside move in TSLA stock overshadows most other EV makers, which are also down today on the news. But it’s still impressive that these results can spark the kind of sector-wide selling pressure we’re seeing today.
Tesla reported a 7% decline in auto revenue on a year-over-year basis. The EV leader is still showing some overall top-line growth due to various accounting measures enacted this past quarter. Particular attention has been paid to margins, which have dropped considerably to 14.4% (the market expected something closer to 16%). This figure is down considerably from the 18.7% margin reported the same quarter a year prior and the 25%-plus level many investors had gotten used to following the pandemic.
Let’s dive into what to make of these numbers and what they mean for Lucid investors.
LCID Stock Sinks on Weak Tesla Earnings
No doubt, Tesla’s earnings were dismal. Investors expected to see significant margin deterioration. However, the extent to which the company’s margins have declined toward auto industry averages has been staggering.
As the leading EV producer in the U.S. market, other companies like Lucid that focus primarily on the U.S. market take their cues from how Tesla performs on a quarterly basis. Price cuts have become commonplace in this sector, and Lucid has felt the pressure of these cuts as well. However, with the company still a ways away from profitability, these margin pressures could impact smaller producers like Lucid in an outsized way.
That appears to be the fear that the market is pricing into LCID stock today. Cash burn concerns, as well as expectations of lower future demand and still-high auto loan rates, have many investors stepping away from this sector altogether. Thus, while Lucid isn’t seeing the same decline as Tesla today (the company has yet to report its numbers and will do so on Aug. 5), it’s clear that the outlook for this upcoming earnings report has been downgraded significantly.
