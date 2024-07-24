Why Is Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Stock Up 77% Today?

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday after announcing a merger agreement with Palvella Therapeutics.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Palvella Therapeutics will enact an all-stock transfer for this merger. Pieris Pharmaceuticals will issue shares of PIRS stock to Palvella stockholders, canceling those investors’ shares of Palvella’s capital stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals notes that after the merger, 18% of the combined company will belong to pre-merger PIRS shareholders. The remaining 82% will belong to current investors in Palvella.
Palvella founder and CEO Wes Kaupinen said the following about the merger:
“The expected proceeds from the merger and concurrent private financing are expected to fund us through multiple clinical trial milestones, including generating results from the single-arm, baseline-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial of QTORIN™ rapamycin for the treatment of microcystic lymphatic malformations, a serious, rare and chronically debilitating genetic disease for which there are currently no FDA-approved therapies.”
What This Means for PIRS Stock
When this merger closes, Palvella Therapeutics will be the surviving company. This will see its board of directors consist of four current Palvella members and one member from Pieris Pharmaceuticals. The deal is set to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.
PIRS stock is up 77.3% as of Wednesday morning, with 5 million shares traded. Its daily average trading volume is only about 20,000 shares.
Investors will want to keep reading for more of the most recent stock market stories!
We have all of the hottest stock market news that investors need to know about on Wednesday. A few examples include what’s happening with stocks today and more of the latest news. All of that info is ready at the links below!
More Stock Market News for Wednesday
- Why Are Stocks Down Today?
- Why Is Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) Stock Moving Today?
- RIVN Stock Alert: Rivian Must Face Lawsuit Over Alleged Tesla Trade Secret Theft
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.