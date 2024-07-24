RIVN Stock Alert: Rivian Must Face Lawsuit Over Alleged Tesla Trade Secret Theft

Back in 2020, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) filed a lawsuit against Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), accusing the electric vehicle (EV) company of hiring former Tesla employees while encouraging them to take confidential information amid their departure. RIVN stock is down over 6% this morning.
Rivian conducted its own investigation into the allegations, although Santa Clara County Judge Theodore C. Zayner ruled that it was inadequate. Now, the judge has tentatively denied Rivian’s request to dismiss the lawsuit after Tesla presented sufficient evidence of its claim, which will result in Rivian going to trial. A final hearing will occur today to discuss the situation and the path ahead.
“Tesla’s evidence establishes that some Rivian employees were less thoroughly investigated and not disciplined,” wrote Judge Zayner. Rivian has denied the claims, noting that Tesla may be pursuing litigation in an attempt to shift attention away from its own challenges while instigating “fear, uncertainty, and doubt” against a smaller EV competitor.
RIVN Stock: Tesla Accuses Rivian of Stealing Trade Secrets
As noted in the 2020 complaint, Tesla’s investigation uncovered several former employees who left for Rivian were in possession of confidential information. The complaint added that Rivian had hired 178 former Tesla employees, of which about 70 had left Tesla directly for Rivian. Rivian also hired 13 recruiters that previously worked for Tesla.
“These recruiters are thus familiar with the types of information to which Tesla employees have access and what information would be useful for Rivian,” read the complaint.
In one example provided by Tesla, a company recruiter was approached by her former manager, who had switched to Rivian. The former manager provided her with an employment opportunity at Rivian, which the recruiter accepted.
However, the former manager informed the recruiter that Rivian “did not have the recruiting templates, structures, formulas, or documents that would be needed for Rivian’s recruitment efforts. These documents, according to the former manager, would be useful for an emerging EV company looking to build its sales force.
Afterward, the recruiter allegedly sent at least 16 trade secret recruiting documents to Rivian.
Tesla seeks relief in several forms, such as the return of trade secrets and actual, consequential and punitive damages.
