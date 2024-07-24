Why Are Stocks Down Today?

Stocks are down on July 24 after weak earnings from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Visa (NYSE:V), among other tech stocks. The S&P 500 is down 1.5% as of this writing while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 2.1% as rotation out of tech and into bonds continues.
Even companies that reported good earnings fell in sympathy with the market. AT&T (NYSE:T) stock fell earlier despite good earnings. So did shares of defense contractor General Dynamics (NYSE:GD).
Bad Weather or Climate Change?
In the short run, the fall in the indices may be considered as profit taking. The Nasdaq Composite is up 19% so far in 2024 while the broader S&P is up 15%.
But the indices have become heavily dependent on the biggest cloud stocks, which may be in the process of rolling over. Google parent Alphabet’s drop of 4% today represents a loss of billions in market cap.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which reports next week, is down 2.5% today. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which also reports next week, is down 1.6%. Even Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which reported earlier, is falling more than 2.5% as of this writing. Small percentage falls in these stocks can represent huge drops in market cap and drag the whole market lower.
Many analysts will be telling investors to “buy the dip,” however. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is down more than 3% as of this writing but remains up over 140% year-to-date (YTD).
Meanwhile, yields on bonds are falling, meaning prices are rising. The 10-year Treasury bond now yields just 4.2%, down from 4.5% at the start of July. But those who bought in June are sitting on big profits. The two-year bond is priced at 4.4% and the 30-year is at 4.5% as the yield curve continues to flatten.
Economic weakness, lower inflation and lower bond yields are expected to lead to the Federal Reserve dropping short-term rates in September. The rate on the three-month Treasury is currently 5.3%. That should lead to even more profits for bond traders.
What Happens Next?
Uncertainty over the coming U.S. election could also increase volatility. Markets hate uncertainty.
On the date of publication, Dana Blankenhorn held a LONG position in MSFT, AAPL and AMZN. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.