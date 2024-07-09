Why Is uniQure (QURE) Stock Up 51% Today?

UniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) stock is on the rise Tuesday after the company provided investors with interim clinical data from Phase I/II clinical trials for AMT-130.
These clinical trials are evaluating the use of AMT-130 as a treatment for Huntington’s disease. This data comes after 24 months of follow-up data was collected from 29 study participants.
This study included both high-dose and low-dose patients. The high-dose patients saw an 80% slowing in disease progression, while the low-dose patients saw a 30% slowing. Patients in the study also saw a mean 11% reduction in CSF NfL compared to baseline.
Walid Abi-Saab, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at uniQure, said this about the data:
“We are very pleased with these new data demonstrating a statistically significant, dose-dependent slowing of the progression of Huntington’s disease and lowering of NfL in the CSF at 24 months. We believe this is the first clinical trial of any investigational medicine for Huntington’s disease to show evidence of a potential long-term clinical benefit and reduction of a key marker of neurodegeneration.”
What’s Next for QURE Stock?
The company is already preparing its next steps for this study. That includes a meeting with regulators later this year. It’s also planning for a third cohort of the study in the second half of 2025. Finally, it expects another interim analysis in mid-2025.
QURE stock is up 51% as of Tuesday morning. That comes with more than 23 million shares traded, as compared to a daily average of 574,000 shares.
