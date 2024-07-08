Why Palantir (PLTR) Stock Just Hit a New 52-Week High

Stocks are moving broadly higher today, with many high-growth artificial intelligence (AI) names leading the charge. Among today’s top movers is Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock, which is up 2.3% in early afternoon trading, hitting a fresh 52-week high in today’s session.
This move comes as notable other AI stocks see sharp surges higher today amid analyst upgrades and improving sentiment across the board.
Investors are awaiting congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later this week, as well as additional economic data set to be released. For now, the market appears to have moved away from being interest rate and Fed-driven. Certain trends, such as AI, remain robust and are driving significant demand for certain stocks. Palantir is lucky to find itself among a key handful of companies driving the market higher today.
Let’s dive into this broader trend and what to make of today’s price action.
PLTR Stock Surges to Fresh 52-Week High
Palantir is certainly a company with plenty of momentum. The company’s various AI integrations and product launches have been a hit with its core government clientele as well as its booming enterprise business. The market is clearly pricing in plenty of growth from the latter group, judging by the company’s now very inflated valuation multiples.
At the time of writing, Palantir trades at more than 230 times earnings and a price-sales ratio of 27 times. That’s extremely expensive. And while the company has produced a series of positive quarters in terms of earnings, it’s clear Palantir will need to step on the gas in terms of improving its margins to make these valuation multiples make sense for many investors.
Some appear to be viewing Palantir as an AI beneficiary with the kind of operating leverage Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and other pure-play AI stocks have shown. If that’s indeed the case, perhaps today’s valuation makes sense. But it’s important to keep in mind that momentum can work in both directions, making this recent rally one that could be worth watching closely for those looking to trade this stock or invest over relatively short time horizons.
