You’ve Been Warned! 3 Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Now or Regret Forever.

Scaled quantum computing will likely be the next stage in modern day computing and electronics. The rise of generative artificial intelligence has demanded a significant amount of computing power, whether its in regard to the chips that power large language models or the high-tech data centers that process the complex workloads.
Similarly, quantum computers require an immense amount of power and complexity. The most contemporary of them are leveraged in scientific research, but due to their size, have yet to reach commercial status. Migrating quantum workloads to the cloud has been a keyway in which to offer quantum computing power to developers and researchers in the field.
Before quantum computing becomes a scaled product, investors should be aware of the best stocks in the space to invest into today before they take off sometime in the future. Below are 3 quantum computing stocks to buy now or regret later.
Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), the parent company of Google, is well-known software giant that has its hands in mobile technology, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.
In fact, Google has been exploring and investing in quantum research since around the late 2000s.
However, in 2014, the company significantly ramped up its quantum computing initiatives by launching the Quantum Artificial Intelligence Lab in partnership with NASA’s Ames Research Center and the Universities Space Research Association. The establishment of the laboratory was, in essence, to jumpstart quantum computing research, especially in respect to machine learning, a subject to which the software giant has always committed itself.
In 2023, Google announced an updated version of its Sycamore quantum processor, which will boast 73 qubits, a notable boost from the 53 qubits in the previous version. Moreover, Google also has a cloud-based quantum computing service through which customers would have access to the software giant’s quantum hardware and will be able to leverage Cirq, the firm’s quantum computing language.
Google’s experience in artificial intelligence and cloud computing will likely give it an edge when the quantum computing space matures.
Nvidia (NVDA)
Acclaimed chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) also makes the list. Of course, there has been much buzz about Nvidia’s advanced GPUs that go into data centers and help power large language models building today’s well-known generative AI chatbots.
However, the chipmaker has always been a forward-thinking company. That is to say, even before last year’s AI revolution, Nvidia had been positioning itself in the best position possible to take charge in the space, whether it was the launch of the CUDA developer’s software kit in the 2006 or the launch of its “Tensor Cores” in 2017 that increased the performance of AI computations.
In the world of quantum computing, Nvidia has also been preparing itself for success in the space. CUDA-Q is a good example of this. Similar to its predecessor, CUDA-Q is a developer’s software toolkit that helps to create algorithms and efficiencies in quantum computing hardware.
Similarly, the Nvidia Quantum Cloud is a comprehensive platform through customers have access to an entire quantum computing ecosystem, which includes quantum computers themselves, as well as the researchers and developers working on advancing research.
Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM)
For investors wary about investing into one single company in the space, perhaps an exchange-traded fund or Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) will provide for a better investment.
In particular, QTUM invests in stocks whose products or services are primarily tied to the development of quantum computing and machine learning technology, information technology, as well as semiconductors and semiconductor equipment sectors.
Despite not being a billion-dollar fund, QTUM manages $291 million of assets, and has performed very well over the past 12 months. Having exposure to Nvidia and quantum equipment manufacturer FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) clearly hasn’t hurt it either. QTUM has risen 23.38% over the past 12 months.
On the date of publication, Tyrik Torres did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.