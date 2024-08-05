CNK Stock Alert: Wall Street Is Pounding the Table on Cinemark

Wall Street sentiment toward Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) stock is still trending upward. Some movie theater chains have struggled since the Covid-19 pandemic, but this company is making notable progress. Indeed, CNK stock has risen roughly 80% over the past six months and Wall Street is taking notice.
As a result, a number of analysts have recently raised their CNK price targets, forecasting significant upside potential. Today, many stocks are down amid highly negative momentum, but shares of Cinemark have managed to stay in the green. This suggests that CNK is well-positioned to ride out the coming storm and continue making progress.
Why Wall Street Loves CNK Stock
It may be a bad day for financial markets on the whole, but CNK stock has managed to stave off the volatility. As of this writing, shares are up 1% for the day while many powerful tech stocks are trending downward.
Part of this momentum can be traced back to the trend of Wall Street analysts raising their CNK stock price targets. For example, Barrington analyst James Goss increased his target from $24 to $28 today while Roth MKM analyst Eric Handler raised his target from $28 to $30 per share. Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne also increased his price target from $26 to $29. These predictions imply upside potential of 11%, 19% and 15%, respectively. Finally, last month, B. Riley analyst Eric Wold raised his CNK price target but increased it again on Aug. 2 from $27 to $31 per share.
It is important to examine Cinemark’s recent success in context. When investors think of high-growth industries, they probably don’t think of movie theaters. And why should they? Movie theaters struggled last year, even as the “Barbenheimer” event drove magnitudes of viewers to their local cinemas. This year didn’t bring such an event and quick movie releases aren’t usually enough to drive real growth.
Cinemark likely isn’t even the first name that comes to mind when investors consider theater chains, either. AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) seems to be the best-known, enjoying longstanding status as a household name among moviegoers. But AMC stock has spent most of the year declining, rising only during the Roaring Kitty rally of late May 2024. While CNK stock is up 80% year-to-date (YTD), AMC stock is down about 20% YTD. However, Cinemark recently reported impressive second-quarter earnings, beating Wall Street estimates on both revenue and EPS. It’s not hard to tell which of the two companies is stronger right now.
Why It Matters
The case of Cinemark versus AMC provides an important example for investors. Just because one company is better known among consumers, that doesn’t make it a better buy.
CNK stock has been rising steadily all year and winning praise from analysts while AMC has mostly trended downward, only rising on temporary meme stock momentum. Wall Street analysts aren’t focused on AMC, likely because they don’t see the meme stock as being worth their time. Bullish sentiment toward Cinemark is growing, however, even as the movie theater industry faces a questionable future.
