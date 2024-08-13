DAR Stock Alert: Why Are Shares of Darling Ingredients Soaring Today?

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) stock is climbing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the developer and seller of edible and inedible bio-nutrients.
There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is up today. Nor is there any analyst coverage that would cause the shares to rally higher on Tuesday.
What is worth noting is that DAR stock is seeing heavy trading on Tuesday. This has more than 4.2 million shares traded as of this writing. That’s almost double the company’s daily average trading volume of about 2.4 million shares.
More Details on DAR Stock
Other factors worth noting about Darling Ingredients include its float of roughly 157.11 million units. The short interest in the company is also sitting at 6.69% today.
Where the company’s short interest is sitting is a positive sign for the company’s stock. This shows the market isn’t overly hostile to DAR shares, even if it doesn’t exactly explain the heavy trading investors are seeing today.
No matter the case, investors will want to keep an eye on DAR stock in the days to come. It will be interesting to see if it can maintain its price after this rally or if it will give up those gains.
DAR stock is up 16% as of Tuesday afternoon but is still down 18.9% since the start of the year.
There are more stock market stories traders need to know about below!
We have all of the hottest stock market news investors need to know about on Tuesday! Among that is what’s going on with shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE), Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) and Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) stock. You can find out all about these matters at the links below!
More Stock Market News for Tuesday
- NKE Investor Alert: What’s Going on With Nike Stock Today?
- VSAT Stock Alert: Uh-Oh. 4 Top Viasat Investors Dump 11.25M Shares.
- ELWS Stock Alert: Why Are Shares of Earlyworks Up 153% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.