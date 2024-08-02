Deutsche Just Cut Its Price Target on Intel (INTC) Stock

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock is plunging lower to prices not seen since 2013. Indeed, shares are down by over 25% after the semiconductor company reported its second-quarter earnings.
Intel’s revenue fell by 1% to $12.83 billion, missing the analyst estimate for $12.94 billion. The firm’s adjusted EPS of 2 cents also fell short of the estimate for 10 cents. Net loss was also $1.61 billion compared to net income of $1.48 billion a year ago.
Guidance was a major letdown for the company as well. Intel guided for Q3 revenue between $12.5 billion and $13.5 billion with an adjusted EPS loss of 3 cents. Meanwhile, Wall Street was expecting $14.35 billion of revenue with an adjusted EPS of 31 cents.
In the report, Intel announced a cost reduction plan that involves laying off more than 15% of its employees by the end of the year. It expects to reduce its non-GAAP research and development, marketing and general and administrative costs by $20 billion this year and $17.5 billion in 2025. In addition, the firm expects its 2024 capital expenditures to be 20% lower than prior projections, tallying in between $25 billion and $27 billion.
“Second-quarter results were impacted by gross margin headwinds from the accelerated ramp of our AI PC product, higher than typical charges related to non-core businesses and the impact from unused capacity,” said Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner.
INTC Stock: Deutsche Cuts Price Target to $27 from $38
To make matters worse, Intel will also suspend its dividend starting from the fourth quarter. Dividend suspensions generally indicate that a company is experiencing a rough patch.
Following earnings, at least 10 firms lowered their INTC stock price targets. One of these was Deutsche Bank, which cut its price target to $27 from $38 while maintaining a “hold” rating. The price target is based on a 12x multiple of expected 2026 EPS.
Deutsche analyst Ross Seymore noted that Intel’s earnings were disappointing besides its Q2 revenue. He also believes that Intel’s issues are company-specific and not representative of the entire industry.
Still, Intel’s weak guidance influenced Seymore to cut his 2025 revenue and EPS estimates by 11% and 50%. Seymore also lowered his 2026 revenue and EPS estimates by 7% and 20%, respectively, adding that INTC stock will likely remain in the penalty box until Intel begins to show material improvements.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.