SoundHound AI News: 5 Things for SOUN Stock Investors to Know About the Amelia AI Deal

Heading into today, SOUN stock had soared 140% so far in 2024.

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Aug 9, 2024, 10:17 am EDT
  • SoundHound AI (SOUN) disclosed yesterday morning that it had bought another conversational AI company, Amelia, for $80 million. SOUN stock soared on the news.
  • The company reported Q2 revenue that came in slightly above analysts’ average estimate.
  • Before the Amelia deal, the company had a huge price-to-sales ratio of 25.7 times.
SOUN stock - SoundHound AI News: 5 Things for SOUN Stock Investors to Know About the Amelia AI Deal

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) announced yesterday morning that it had acquired another conversational artificial intelligence (AI) company, Amelia, for $80 million. SOUN stock soared on that news.

Also importantly, SoundHound reported higher-than-expected second-quarter revenue yesterday after the market closed. However, SOUN stock is falling 3.5% in early trading after rallying 21% yesterday.

Five Things to Know About Amelia

Soundhound co-founder and CEO Keyvan Mohajer said yesterday that Amelia specializes in providing “conversational AI for customer service.”

This puts Amelia in a different vertical market than SoundHound.

Among the markets in which Amelia operates are healthcare, financial services, insurance, and hospitality.

SoundHoundAI reported that in 2025, Amelia is expected to generate “over $45 million in recurring AI software revenue, plus other non-software revenues such as professional services and agent-related fees.”

Amelia’s customers include Israeli generic drug giant Teva (NYSE:TEVA), BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY), a large French financial services company, and Japanese tech giant Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY).

SoundHound’s Q2 Results

The company’s sales jumped 54% versus the same period a year earlier to $13.46 million. That was slightly above analysts’ average estimate of $13.09 million. The firm’s adjusted EBITDA loss, however, rose to $13.85 million versus $10.08 million in Q2 of 2023.

Soundhound noted that, in Q2, it had signed deals with “two prominent coffee shop chains,” “multiple top global (fast food brands,” and “one of the largest pizza chains in the world.” Additionally, an unnamed U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker plans to start adding SoundHound’s voice assistant to its vehicles soon.

The Price Action and Valuation of SOUN Stock

Heading into today, the shares have dropped 16% in the last month, but they have soared 140% so far in 2024.

Before the Amelia deal, the company had a huge price-to-sales ratio of 25.7 times.

 On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been SMCI, INTC, and MGM. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

Artificial Intelligence, Communications, Technology

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/08/soundhound-ai-news-5-things-for-soun-stock-investors-to-know-about-the-amelia-ai-deal/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC