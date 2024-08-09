SoundHound AI News: 5 Things for SOUN Stock Investors to Know About the Amelia AI Deal

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) announced yesterday morning that it had acquired another conversational artificial intelligence (AI) company, Amelia, for $80 million. SOUN stock soared on that news.
Also importantly, SoundHound reported higher-than-expected second-quarter revenue yesterday after the market closed. However, SOUN stock is falling 3.5% in early trading after rallying 21% yesterday.
Five Things to Know About Amelia
Soundhound co-founder and CEO Keyvan Mohajer said yesterday that Amelia specializes in providing “conversational AI for customer service.”
This puts Amelia in a different vertical market than SoundHound.
Among the markets in which Amelia operates are healthcare, financial services, insurance, and hospitality.
SoundHoundAI reported that in 2025, Amelia is expected to generate “over $45 million in recurring AI software revenue, plus other non-software revenues such as professional services and agent-related fees.”
Amelia’s customers include Israeli generic drug giant Teva (NYSE:TEVA), BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY), a large French financial services company, and Japanese tech giant Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY).
SoundHound’s Q2 Results
The company’s sales jumped 54% versus the same period a year earlier to $13.46 million. That was slightly above analysts’ average estimate of $13.09 million. The firm’s adjusted EBITDA loss, however, rose to $13.85 million versus $10.08 million in Q2 of 2023.
Soundhound noted that, in Q2, it had signed deals with “two prominent coffee shop chains,” “multiple top global (fast food brands,” and “one of the largest pizza chains in the world.” Additionally, an unnamed U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker plans to start adding SoundHound’s voice assistant to its vehicles soon.
The Price Action and Valuation of SOUN Stock
Heading into today, the shares have dropped 16% in the last month, but they have soared 140% so far in 2024.
Before the Amelia deal, the company had a huge price-to-sales ratio of 25.7 times.
