TRIP Stock Alert: What’s Going On With TripAdvisor Today?

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is one company that has seen massive volatility over the past year. One year ago, TRIP stock was trading for around $16 per share. The travel and tourism stock then surged to more than $28 per share in March before falling back to earth in a big way, now trading around the $14 level.
Part of this recent decline can be attributed to today’s large downside move in TRIP stock, with shares losing more than 13% as of this writing. This move appears to be directly related to a revenue miss in the company’s second-quarter earnings report after market close yesterday. The company’s $497 million in sales came well short of consensus estimates that TripAdvisor would report a number closer to $505 million.
As a result of this miss, analysts have come out with price target cuts on the name. B. Riley cut its price target on TRIP stock to $19 from $26 and reduced its rating from “buy” to “neutral.” Additionally, while Wedbush (a perennial bull on many top growth names) reaffirmed its price target of $21 and “neutral” rating, such a rating does indicate that even more bullish growth analysts are pulling back in their view of TripAdvisor’s long-term trajectory.
Let’s dive more into what to make of these numbers and the analyst commentary surrounding TripAdvisor.
TRIP Stock Sinks Following Earnings
TripAdvisor is certainly more of a growth name within the travel sector. Accordingly, anything short of a beat-and-raise quarter was likely to be punished by the market.
That said, the slope of today’s decline in TRIP stock is notable. The question moving forward is whether these past results — and a more murky growth picture — have been fully captured by today’s move lower.
That’s always difficult to determine. And it does appear there are some profitability concerns as well with TripAdvisor that a number of analysts are factoring into the stock at current levels. The company’s numbers, when adjusted back to GAAP earnings, showed essentially flat EPS over the past year. For a company with impressive margins and seemingly enviable operating leverage, that’s not great.
I think the market will take some time to digest what these numbers mean for TripAdvisor moving forward. If there’s a consensus view that the company may continue to see its growth deteriorate (top and bottom line), there could be a rocky road ahead. Thus, the company’s upcoming quarterly earnings reports will likely provide some outsized volatility for traders.
