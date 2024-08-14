Victoria’s Secret News: What’s Going On With VSCO Stock Today?

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) stock is on the move Wednesday after the women’s apparel company announced that Hillary Super will be taking over as its next CEO.
Super is replacing Martin Waters as board member and CEO of Victoria’s Secret. Waters will remain with the company until the end of August in an advisory role.
Super will start her tenure as CEO of Victoria’s Secret on Sept. 9, 2024. Until then, Chief Financial Officer and Administrative Officer Timothy Johnson will act as the interim CEO of the company.
Super brings with her close to three decades of experience in the sector. That includes serving as the CEO of Savage X Fenty and the Global CEO of Anthropologie Group, which is an Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) business.
VSCO Stock Jumps on Preliminary Earnings
Alongside today’s CEO announcement, the company also includes preliminary results for its second quarter of 2024. This has it expecting sales to drop 1% to 2% compared to the same period of the year prior. Its prior expectations were for a 1% to 3% drop in sales.
The company also notes it now expects adjusted EPS to range from 34 cents to 39 cents. That’s looking good next to its previous guidance of 5 cents to 20 cents per share. It’s also poised to beat Wall Street’s estimate of 16 cents per share.
VSCO stock is up 17.3% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.