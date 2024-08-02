Why Is Akanda (AKAN) Stock Up 34% Today?

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) stock is on the rise Friday alongside heavy pre-market trading of the cannabis company’s shares this morning.
This has more than 6.8 million shares of AKAN stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 1.3 million shares. It’s also higher than Akanda’s float of 760,620 units.
This increase in trading volume on Friday comes without any clear news from Akanda. That includes no press releases or filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). There also isn’t any analyst coverage causing today’s rally.
One thing that traders will keep in mind is AKAN being a penny stock. This comes from its prior closing price of only $1.45 and a market capitalization of just $2.78 million.
What That Means for AKAN Stock
Investors will want to be wary of AKAN alongside today’s rally. With the lack of news and sudden surge in trading volume, it has some signs of a pump and dump. The alternative is speculative traders boost the shares higher.
No matter the case, it makes AKAN stock a risky investment right now. That means investors will want to be careful about taking a stake in the company.
AKAN stock is up 34.1% as of Friday morning.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
