Why Is VSee Health (VSEE) Stock Up 172% Today?

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) stock is up on Friday alongside a collaboration deal with Ava Robotics to create telepresence solutions for the inpatient intensive care market.
VSee Health says that part of that agreement includes developing an Ava Robotics robot that will be powered by its VSee software. This robot will roam intensive care units in hospitals to provide patients with physicians attention in real-time.
VSee Health notes that with this the use of telehealth robots will expand beyond just large hospitals. The company is hoping this will allow regional locations and smaller ICUs to make use of its services.
Imo Aisiku, Chairman and co-CEO of VSee Health, said the following about the plan:
“With the first commercial product launched in June, the Ava Robot is expected to be able to improve tele-stroke operations, and additional uses will be identified in the medical field as use of the Robot expands.”
VSEE Stock Movement Today
With today’s news comes increased interest in VSEE stock and heavy trading of the shares. This has more than 5.8 million units changing hands as of this writing. That’s a massive surge compared to its daily average trading volume of about 163,000 shares.
VSEE stock is up 172.4% as of Friday morning.
Investors will want to keep reading for more of the most recent stock market news.
We have all of the hottest market happenings ready to go on Friday! That includes a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning and other news. All of this info is ready to go at the links below!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday
- SMCI Stock: Super Micro Launches New Nvidia Offering
- Piper Sandler Just Raised Its Price Target on Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.