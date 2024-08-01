Piper Sandler Just Raised Its Price Target on Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock

Semiconductor firm Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) resoundingly beat estimates for its fiscal third quarter. However, investors were put off by weak guidance for the company’s December quarter, leading to a big drop in QCOM stock today. Nevertheless, Piper Sandler analysts have raised their price target on the tech giant, citing positive implications with artificial intelligence (AI).
According to a CNBC report, Qualcomm posted adjusted EPS of $2.33, beating out the expected print of $2.25 per share. On the top line, the company also rang up sales of $9.39 billion. This figure exceeded the consensus view of $9.22 billion as well.
On top of that, net income during the quarter landed at $2.13 billion, or $1.88 per share. This stacked up favorably next to the year-ago quarter’s result of $1.8 billion, or $1.60 per share. Per Investor’s Business Daily, in a news release, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon stated that the firm’s Q3 results “reflect strong execution of our growth and diversification strategy.”
In particular, Amon highlighted the launch of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Series solutions for personal computers. These advanced semiconductors should deliver “leading performance, unmatched power efficiency and personalized AI experiences.”
Piper Sandler Is Bullish on QCOM Stock Despite Headwinds
Even with the fiscal Q3 beat, investors weren’t convinced on QCOM stock, sending it down more than 9% on Thursday. Analysts were looking forward to projected double-digit sales growth for the company’s December quarter. Unfortunately, though, management estimated for mid-single-digit growth instead, per IBD, due to an anticipated flattening of smartphone growth.
Still, many experts — including analysts from Piper Sandler — are not discouraged when it comes to QCOM stock. Indeed, Piper Sandler analysts noted that both the firm’s fiscal Q3 results and fiscal Q4 guidance “exceeded expectations on both revenue and EPS.”
“The outperformance looks to be driven by strength coming from Android as well as the upcoming ramp with QCOM’s modem only customer,” analysts noted.
In addition, Piper Sandler took a long-term view on QCOM stock, acknowledging that the company has seen positive early results from its AI PCs. Moreover, the analysts believe that over half of all PCs will be “AI capable by 2027.” Such an outlook would position Qualcomm favorably.
As a result, Piper Sandler upped its price target on QCOM to $205 from $185 per share while reiterating an “overweight” rating. Overall, the consensus view for Qualcomm is a moderate buy with an average price target of $207.60 per share.
