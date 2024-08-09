Why Is AN2 Therapeutics (ANTX) Stock Down 35% Today?

AN2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANTX) stock is taking a beating on Friday after the company provided an update on its EBO-301 Phase 2/3 study.
AN2 Therapeutics notes that information comes from the Phase 2 study of epetraborole as an optimized background regimen (OBR) in treatment-refractory MAC lung disease. That includes it meeting its primary endpoint but failing to meet a key secondary endpoint.
On top of that, the company notes that it stopped accepting new patients to the Phase 3 part of the study in February. It did so in light of potentially lower-than-expected efficacy from its blinded aggregate data.
With all of this news, AN2 Therapeutics has determined that it will terminate the Phase 2 and Phase 3 parts of the study. It will also undergo a strategic restructuring to extend its cash runway into 2027.
What’s Next for ANTX Stock?
Here’s what AN2 Therapeutics co-founder, chairman, president and CEO Eric Easom said about the matter.
“In the coming months, we will further evaluate the results from the EBO-301 study and make informed decisions regarding potential future development of epetraborole for NTM lung disease in other patient populations. In the near-term, we plan to accelerate our R&D efforts on our boron chemistry platform where we believe we have several promising programs in infectious diseases and oncology.”
ANTX stock is down 34.8% as of Friday morning.
