4 Stocks to Buy on Trump’s Turbocharged News Cycle

Tom Yeung here with today’s Sunday Digest.
Keeping up with President Donald Trump’s announcements has become a full-time job.
In the past week alone:
- He announced 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, only to delay them at the last minute….
- He closed the “Shein Loophole” that exempted small packages from Chinese import duties, forcing the U.S. Postal Service to temporarily suspend mail services from China and Hong Kong…
- He said that the U.S. would “take over” Gaza and turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”
These policy pivots have whipsawed markets. Shares of Canadian-producing companies like Alcoa Corp. (AA) plummeted on tariff fears Monday… only to surge again the following afternoon. Oil prices moved into a bull market in the first two weeks of 2025… then sank over Middle East talks.
Bonds… crypto… even gold saw big swings in prices.
The Breakout Trader
In 2022, Luke’s team had an idea. They knew there was always a bull market somewhere… it was only a matter of figuring out where.
To capture this fact, Luke and his team developed a four-stage model to track individual stocks to find where these bull markets are happening. It looks like this:
And it turns out that almost every high-potential asset follows this path.
- Stage 1: Consolidation. Prices trade sideways as markets digest the news.
- Stage 2: Advancement. The world eventually notices the asset and speculators jump in.
- Stage 3: Distribution. Early investors take profits, while latecomers jump in. That causes a signature “V” shape.
- Stage 4: Correction. Late-to-the-party buyers realize they got in too slow, and the party ends as they cut their losses.
In fact, here’s a graph of Apple Inc. (AAPL) in 2018 following that same track…
And here’s Bitcoin (BTC-USD)…
Buy-and-hold investors like me tend to seek out Stage 1 companies that have sold off heavily. We’re happy to wait around for an eventual recovery and ignore the hamster wheel of hysteria (i.e., the news cycle).
But Luke’s system has the advantage of speed. Why wait for months holding onto Stage 1 stocks when you can buy companies in that “wealth window” of Stage 2? It’s a way for short-term traders to earn 30%… 50%… even 300% within days. And because holding periods are shorter, this allows you to reinvest these earnings faster, often creating better long-term returns.
Now that we’ve covered the basics of Luke’s system, let’s examine four stocks his “wealth windows” system is eyeing.
Profiting From the Wheel of Hysteria
This first company to buy on Trump’s supercharged news cycle is the master of benefiting from the news cycle, especially on controversial topics. Shares surged in the wake of the January 6 U.S. Capitol attack in 2021, and again in the lead-up to the divisive 2024 election.
This, of course, is Fox Corp. Class A (FOXA), the media company behind Fox News, the popular conservative cable news channel. The polarizing news network has turned the slowly dying business of cable television into a stunning stream of profits. In fiscal 2024, the company generated $1.5 billion of reported profits on $14 billion of revenues. In fiscal 2025, that figure is expected to surge to $2 billion.
Potential Catalyst. Donald Trump’s second term has been even more volatile than his first. And that’s meant more eyes glued to TV screens… more ad revenues… and a potential surge in profits. The trade publication Adweek already announced this week that Fox News’ total viewers rose 40% in January 2025, and jumped 61% for the lucrative prime-time period.
Analysts have only raised their 2025 earnings estimates by 5%, suggesting their bullish forecasts might not be bullish enough. Many initially believed TV viewers would tune out in December once the 2024 election was over. But the supercharged news cycle is now making Fox News impossible for millions to switch off.
According to cash-flow models, FOXA stock has as much as a 50% upside.
The Tax Man Comes
This second company has long benefited from the American tax season. Since 2010, shares have risen an average of 7% in the months leading up to the dreaded mid-April filing deadline, and then another 10% in the months after tax-season earnings are announced.
After all, it’s hard to file taxes without Intuit Inc. (INTU), the firm behind TurboTax and accounting software QuickBooks. The company also benefits from changes in the tax code – a positive sign because President Trump has promised to push another “big, beautiful bill” to overhaul taxes again. (INTU shares surged 75% in the two years after Trump’s last tax overhaul in 2018.)
Potential Catalyst. Filing taxes is about to get even harder. On February 3, billionaire Elon Musk posted on his social media site X that he had “deleted” 18F, the federal tech team responsible for the IRS direct-file program. The program allows Americans in 25 states to submit simple tax returns directly on the IRS website for free. Though the direct file website still appears operational, shutting down this free tool during the middle of the upcoming tax filing season will cause chaos for tax filers… and a surge in Intuit’s stock.
The Egg Panic of 2025
On Wednesday, the popular restaurant chain Waffle House added a $0.50 surcharge to every egg served. The 2025 egg shortage has become so severe that a restaurant chain synonymous with operating through hurricanes was forced to act.
Few companies benefit from high egg prices. Bakeries… restaurants… even supermarkets suffer as this food staple disappears from shelves.
But one company has historically done well: Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM).
The Mississippi-based firm is the largest producer and distributor of shell eggs in the United States, accounting for almost one in every five eggs sold. Shares of the company surged in 2015 and 2022 during past egg shortages and appear on track to do so again in 2025.
Potential Catalyst. The 2025 egg shortage is set to worsen over the coming months. Poultry flocks have been decimated by H5N1 avian flu, and farms won’t see the end of the flu season until early spring. After that, it would take approximately 19 to 20 weeks before hens are ready to produce eggs in newly repopulated barns. The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects egg production in 2025 to remain well below 2024 levels as a result. In addition, the rise of panic buying is now worsening the shortage.
That will have a bullish effect on Cal-Maine’s profits, which (as previously noted) typically surge during shortages. The company has traditionally avoided most disease outbreaks thanks to strong internal controls from its large scale, so it benefits from higher prices as rivals are forced to cull flocks. Shares trade for a stunningly low 7X forward earnings.
A White Winter
This decade has been a general disappointment for skiers, winter photographers, and anyone longing for a white Christmas. With the brief exception of the “normal” 2022 winter season, America has seen far less snow than usual over the past five years.
That’s been devastating for this fourth company, which has seen share prices drop 55% since 2020. Revenue growth has stalled from the lack of snow, leaving earnings at a standstill.
I’m talking about Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW), an American manufacturer specializing in building the plows and other snow and ice control equipment outfitted on work trucks. The firm sells under the Fisher, Snowex, Western, and Henderson brands, among others.
Potential Catalyst. 2025 has proved to be a turnaround year for snow lovers. On January 19, a Northeast snowstorm finally broke Boston’s 1,000-day record of no snowfall over 4 inches. Two days later, a blizzard swept through Gulf Coast states, dropping as much as 10 inches of snow in New Orleans.
This will trigger a jump in demand, as the 2015-’16 “snowmageddon” season did. The cities of Houston and New Orleans, for instance, owned no snowplows going into the 2025 season, but the mass snowfall last month may change their mind… or at least the minds of the 25 million residents impacted by the storms.
In addition, the low-snow years likely caused plow owners to postpone replacing aging equipment, creating hidden demand for new plows. Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to return to growth this year, sending earnings per share surging 36% this year and 40% the next. The company trades at just 10 times (depressed) earnings, making it a multibagger hiding in plain sight.
Unearthing Hidden Catalysts
Not every catalyst has a fundamental cause. In January, shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD), a trading platform focused on retail investors, began ticking up on no particular news. The stock would eventually rise 40% as retail investors jumped in.
Nor is every catalyst obvious, at least to outside investors. Shares of Dogwood Therapeutics (DWTX), for instance, rose 60% on January 21. Two days later the biotech announced a Phase 2 trial launch, sending shares up 430%. Nevertheless, these initial price rises allow quantitative tools to detect buying trends, and notify investors before the real breakout happens.
That’s what makes Luke’s system so powerful in analyzing cryptocurrencies. Every price tick matters since these digital coins generate no earnings (at least in the traditional sense), nor do they have any concept of fundamental value. There’s only:
- The price people are willing to sell it for…
- And the price people are willing to buy it for.
That’s all.
Luke’s system teases out these moves to pick out “wealth windows” where buying is about to consolidate.
Until next week,
Tom Yeung
Markets Analyst, InvestorPlace