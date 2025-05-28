Another “AI Moment” Just Happened

AI is reshaping hospitals… predictions from 2020, and where we are now… most people aren’t ready for AI… Luke Lango’s AI indices… Louis Navellier’s latest tech picks
You’re sitting on the exam table.
The doctor greets you, listens closely as you explain your symptoms, asks thoughtful follow-ups.
No typing. No screen between you. Just presence.
Behind the scenes, an “AI scribe” listens too – capturing every detail, filtering out chatter, and assembling your medical notes in real time.
As you leave, a printout with your care plan is already waiting. Meds updated. Labs ordered. The AI even flagged a scan from three years ago you’d forgotten about.
Your visit was efficient, thorough – and surprisingly human.
Welcome to the age of ambient intelligence in medicine.
Another day, another story of a cutting-edge AI application that’s revolutionizing our world
Yesterday, The Wall Street Journal ran a piece describing how hospitals are turning to “AI scribes.”
This is an ambient listening technology where an AI agent documents and takes follow-up actions based on everything that happens in a doctor-patient encounter.
After the conversation, the AI scribe uses the relevant information to accomplish a wide array of related tasks – updating medical records, drafting patient care plans, noting issues for future follow-up, and handling the discharge process, among other things.
Here’s The Wall Street Journal:
“We are just scratching the surface of what this technology can do,” says Dr. Lance Owens, regional chief medical information officer at University of Michigan Health, which uses Microsoft’s DAX Copilot ambient-listening technology.
“I see it being able to provide insights about the patient that the human mind just can’t do in a reasonable time.”
The AI “listens” through a desktop or mobile phone, then uses speech recognition software to process the conversation. It can tell the difference between irrelevant social chatter (“how are the kids?”) and pertinent medical topics, distinguishing voices and filtering background noise.
Back to the WSJ:
Researchers predict the systems will evolve into a 360-degree presence that extends before and after the medical visit: analyzing records before an appointment to identify red flags, prompting doctors about recommended tests and treatments based on patient symptoms, and teeing up follow-up actions like lab tests and prescription orders.
Transforming science fiction into tangible reality…today
Imagine humanoid robots assisting in hospitals, AI-driven systems managing entire supply chains, and autonomous vehicles navigating our streets (and airways). These developments are not decades away but unfolding now.
Unfortunately, many Americans remain blind to what’s at our doorstep…and they’re unable to imagine what’s coming.
In 2020, the authors of the book The Future is Faster Than You Think conducted a survey to determine if Americans were aware of – and ready for – the technological shifts that were approaching.
Among the findings:
- About half doubted AI would surpass human intelligence during their lifetime
- Fewer than one in four believed gene editing would be advanced enough to eliminate most genetic diseases within the next ten years
- Over 70% couldn’t imagine a future where their brain connects directly to the cloud, allowing them to access information just by thinking
- Nearly 70% of Americans didn’t expect flying cars to ever operate in cities like Los Angeles or Dallas within their lifetimes
Five years later, let’s check in on the progress toward each respective point.
- AGI supremacy: Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis and Alphabet co-founder Sergey Brin suggest artificial general intelligence (AGI) – AI with capabilities equal to or exceeding human intelligence – could arrive around 2030. Meanwhile, a survey of 2,778 AI researchers earlier this year revealed a 50% chance of AI being able to match human performance in a variety of tasks by 2028
- Disease elimination: According to NPR, earlier this month, a 15-month-old patient was basically cured of a rare genetic liver disorder after DNA editing using CRISPR technology. Follow up will be necessary, but as of today “the bespoke therapy appears to have at least partially reversed his condition, reducing his risk of suffering brain damage and possibly even death”
- Brain/cloud connectivity: According to Wired, last year, Neuralink successfully implanted its Telepathy device into a human, enabling the participant to control a computer cursor using thought alone
- Flying cars: Joby Aviation is on track to initiate air taxi services in Dubai in the first half of this year. Plans are to begin passenger operations later this year or in early 2026. Just this morning, JOBY surged 20% after news broke that it has closed a $250 million investment round from Toyota. (Disclosure: I own JOBY.)
Today, the disconnect between expectations and reality continues…
A February 2025 YouGov survey found that only 7% of Americans believe household robots will become common within the next two years.
While two years is likely too aggressive for “common” to be the appropriate word, in March, CEO Elon Musk said Tesla will produce around 5,000 of its Optimus robots in 2025 and 5,000 next year. He also said that Optimus sales will roll out in the second half of next year.
From Musk, speaking of Tesla:
Long term, Optimus will be overwhelmingly the value of the company.
If the average American isn’t up to speed on how fast AI/robotics/humanoids are coming, they’re even more in the dark about how to invest in it
An April 2025 Axios Harris poll revealed that 77% of Americans prefer slowing down AI development to ensure safety and accuracy. While we’re sympathetic to this desire, a slowdown isn’t in the cards. We highlighted why in this Digest.
Rather than worry about job losses to robots or the dystopian version of AI, we think investors should zero in on declining AI input costs, advancements in coming AI iterations, and which stocks are best positioned to grow in multiples as AI takes over our world.
Easier said than done.
This is a big challenge. Here’s how our technology expert Luke Lango just described it:
Artificial intelligence isn’t just another tech buzzword—it’s the engine of a full-scale economic transformation already sweeping through global markets.
But with hundreds of companies claiming an AI angle, it’s become nearly impossible to separate hype from real, compounding opportunity.
To help navigate this complexity, Luke just provided a roadmap for his Innovation Investor and Early Stage Investor readers.
From Luke:
The AI boom is here. And it’s not just a tech trend—it’s a full-scale economic transformation sweeping across nearly every industry worldwide…
Investors need a way to cut through the noise and find the signal—to identify the best AI stocks, hold them, and ride this megatrend as it transforms the global economy.
That’s why we created three proprietary AI indices to help you capture maximum profits from this wave.
First, the AI Foundational Five. These are the five big tech leaders building and hosting the core AI models. They are the foundational layer for this entire boom.
Second, the AI Builders 15. These are the 15 top hardware and infrastructure companies powering AI’s rise, building the critical backbone.
Third, the AI Appliers 15. These companies are the innovators using AI to transform how we live and work, building apps and tools on top of the infrastructure.
Together, these baskets offer a complete roadmap to the AI megatrend. You should be invested in all three.
If you’re an Innovation Investor or Early Stage Investor subscriber, these baskets are available to you right now.
To review the specific holdings, click here to login as an Innovation Investor subscriber, and here as an Early Stage Investor subscriber.
To learn more about joining Luke in his flagship Innovation Investor service, click here.
Meanwhile, if you missed this afternoon’s live event with legendary investor Louis Navellier, part of it covered how he’s investing in AI/technology today
The event centered around profiting from what Louis calls “Liberation Day 2.0.”
According to Louis, President Trump is working to implement a series of new “Liberation Day”-style moves with radical implications for taxes, domestic energy, and technology.
Zeroing in on technology, here’s Louis:
Big Tech, the U.S., and foreign governments have committed more than $2 trillion to AI, crypto, and cloud infrastructure since the election. Get ready for more.
The White House is reversing regulatory choke points. Innovation-first policy is back – and the smart money knows it…
Make no mistake, the implications for investors who position themselves correctly could be life-changing…
If you couldn’t attend Louis’ Liberation Day 2.0 Summit this afternoon, we’re making a free replay available for a limited time. You can check it out here.
Big picture: Please get ready
AI, robotics, and humanoid technologies represent not just the next big innovation, they mark the most transformative and disruptive leap forward in human history.
It’s not “coming” – it’s already started.
These technologies are reshaping every aspect of daily life. How we work, communicate, care for our homes, our health, our families – and the pace of those changes will only accelerate.
But with that disruption comes massive opportunity: a historic transfer of wealth to those who recognize the scale and speed of what’s unfolding.
Not sure of the right investments to capitalize on this shift?
Start small. Take a variety of starter positions. As AI/robotic/humanoid leaders emerge, you can add more to those while pruning your underperformers. After all, this is the type of market set-up where the returns from one homerun investment can make up for a handful of whiffs at bat – and then some.
But this technology won’t wait, or slow.
We’re at a turning point. Let’s do our best to capitalize.
Have a good evening,
Jeff Remsburg