Why X Money Could Be Bigger Than PayPal Ever Was

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When you think about Elon Musk’s defining business achievements, what comes to mind?
Tesla (TSLA) — the company that pulled off a 20,000% stock run and turned skeptical engineers into reluctant millionaires? SpaceX — the rocket company that went from a laughingstock to a $2-trillion juggernaut and is now the most anticipated IPO in history?
As impressive as those growth stories are, they may not be the endgame…
Almost entirely outside the focus of mainstream financial media, Elon Musk is executing the most audacious move of his entire career — one he has been plotting for 27 years. It’s a move that targets not a single industry, but the foundation of how money itself flows through the global economy.
He calls it X Money.
Elon Musk’s 27-Year Battle to Reinvent Banking
Back in 1999, Elon Musk — then 28 years old, flush with $22 million from selling his first company — poured nearly everything he had into a single idea: that the entire global financial system could live at a single web address.
Banking. Payments. Investments. Insurance. Loans. All of it. One platform. Instant transactions. No waiting for payments to clear. No middlemen skimming fees at every step.
He called it X.com, and within two months of launch, it had 200,000 users.
Around the same time, another startup — Peter Thiel’s Confinity — was growing rapidly with its own digital payments product. The two companies were locked in a costly battle for users, burning cash to dominate the emerging online-payments market. In 2000, they merged under the X.com umbrella in an attempt to survive the dot-com crash and consolidate market share. But the merger quickly devolved into an internal civil war over leadership, strategy, and Musk’s vision for the company.
Then came the coup.
Peter Thiel and his allies called an emergency board meeting while Elon and his new wife were mid-air on a honeymoon flight to Sydney. By the time the plane landed, Musk had been forced out of his own company. His partners hated the name X and changed it to PayPal (PYPL). The dream of a unified financial OS — dead on arrival.
Why Buying Twitter Was Never Really About Social Media
That was 27 years ago.
Elon Musk never forgot — and never stopped wanting to finish what he started.
In 2022, he saw his chance. He bought Twitter for $44 billion. The mainstream media mocked him relentlessly. ‘Classic Musk, overpaying for a failing social media company.’
But Musk didn’t buy Twitter because he wanted to own a social media company. He bought Twitter as a distribution layer, with a user base of hundreds of millions of people already using the platform daily.
He renamed it X, partnered with Visa (V) — the financial network that processes more electronic payments than any company in the world — and secured money-transmitter licenses in all 50 states. And he brought X into his broader empire, merging it with the AI firepower of xAI.
Suddenly, everything makes sense. The rebrand. The financial licenses. The Visa deal. The White House executive order directing the Treasury, State Department, HHS, Veterans Affairs, Education, and Homeland Security to modernize electronic payment rails.
Musk didn’t just build a product. He built the regulatory infrastructure to go with it. In fact, as he’s said: “If done right, X would be half of the global financial system.”
Well, that system is worth $480 trillion. If Musk is right about X Money, it’s more than a startup chasing a billion-dollar market.
It’s an attempt to transform one of the most deeply embedded systems in the global economy.
Every Financial Infrastructure Shift Creates New Winners
Every time technology fundamentally changes how money moves, entirely new financial giants emerge alongside it.
Telegraphs Created Western Union
By the 1850s, telegraph lines were rapidly connecting American cities, allowing information — and eventually money — to move across the country almost instantly. Western Union (WU) quickly realized that the same network transmitting information could also move money — and turned wire transfers into a national business. Western Union was one of the original 11 companies listed on the Dow Transportation Index in 1884. Technology met money. Fortunes were made.
Credit Cards Built Financial Giants
In 1950, Frank McNamara launched the Diners Club card — the world’s first multipurpose charge card. It was designed to allow business travelers to pay at multiple restaurants without carrying cash. The card’s success gave birth to the ‘plastic money’ revolution. American Express (AXP) rode the wave to nearly 10,000% gains. Mastercard (MA) ultimately rose 14,000%.
The Internet Birthed PayPal
In 1998, PayPal set out to make sending money as easy as sending an email. Within four years, it had 20 million users and went public on Nasdaq. Early investors who got in at the IPO price of $13 saw the stock eventually reach $310 at its peak — a 2,300% gain. Those who bought in the months after the dot-com crash, when the stock briefly traded under $5, did even better.
Now the next chapter is being written. And if history is any guide, the investors who recognize it earliest will be the ones who benefit most.
What X Money Actually Is
Most people might hear “X Money” and think it’s just another glorified peer-to-peer payment app, like Venmo or CashApp.
But here’s why that take is fundamentally wrong.
X Money is being built to consolidate payments, banking, investing, and financial identity inside a single platform.
The physical manifestation of this is a debit card — embedded with a sophisticated microchip — that Musk has already begun mailing to thousands of Americans. That chip contains technology capable of processing encrypted payments, identity verification, and account authentication almost instantaneously.
But the card is just the consumer-facing layer of this OS. Beneath it sits an integrated financial platform that brings together:
- A digital wallet built into an app already used by over 1 billion people worldwide
- Instant peer-to-peer payments
- Direct bank account integration
- Brokerage and investment functionality, allowing users to buy stocks directly inside the app
- Portfolio management across all financial assets
- Social Security income, tax payments, paychecks — all managed in one place
- Yields between 4% and 6% APY — roughly 10x what most Americans earn at traditional banks
Musk has been explicit about his ambition here: “If it involves money, it’ll be on our platform. I’m talking about someone’s entire financial life.”
And lest you think this is science fiction, just look to China. WeChat — which is also called “The Everything App” — launched its banking features in 2013. Within a few years, nearly 1 billion people were using that app to pay for groceries, invest in the market, split restaurant bills, and send money to family. Mobile payments now account for over 80% of all transactions in China. Tencent, WeChat’s parent company, rewarded investors with a 20x return when mobile banking took off.
X Money is the American version of that story. Except Elon Musk has significantly more users, significantly more political tailwind, and significantly more audacity.
The Investment Pattern Investors Keep Missing
This is the pattern investors should be paying closest attention to.
Elon Musk has a well-documented history of turning early partners and adjacent companies into massive multi-baggers.
- Nvidia (NVDA) was trading at $15 when Jensen Huang personally delivered the first DGX-1 — an “AI supercomputer in a box” — to OpenAI, the then-small startup co-founded by Elon Musk and Sam Altman. That early relationship helped train the models that eventually became ChatGPT — and Nvidia never looked back. It’s now worth nearly $5 trillion and trades at more than $200/share. Early investors made 5,000%-plus.
- Modine Manufacturing (MOD) partnered with Tesla on battery cooling systems in 2012, when the stock was trading at $5. MOD recently hit an all-time high of $280 — a 5,500% gain.
- Carpenter Technology (CRS), a 135-year-old metals company, supplied SpaceX with superalloys for Starship. The stock surged 2,000%.
In each case, the gains were tied to companies supplying critical infrastructure to a rapidly scaling platform.
And right now, X Money is creating a new set of partners, suppliers, infrastructure providers, and financial rails that could follow that exact same pattern.
The Bottom Line: X Money Is a Bet on Financial Consolidation
Every major upgrade in the infrastructure of money has created a new class of winners.
Telegraphs built Western Union. Credit cards built American Express and Mastercard. The internet built PayPal.
X Money is the next great systematic upgrade. And it is underway right now, as you’re reading these words.
There is a set of stocks that I believe will be the direct beneficiaries of this rollout — companies positioned to provide the financial infrastructure, payment rails, technology integrations, and adjacent services that an endeavor of this scale requires.
The same way Nvidia rode the AI build-out and Modine rode the Tesla production ramp, there are companies today that will ride the X Money megatrend.
I’ve spent months identifying them, running the same research process I used when I spotted AMD (AMD) before it exploded 13,500%, Palantir (PLTR) before it rose 1,200%, and Shopify (SHOP) before it jumped 1,700%.
I’ve detailed them all in a brand-new special report called How to Make 1,000% From the Bank of Elon.
Here’s everything I know — my complete research, model portfolio, and daily market intelligence — on this very topic.