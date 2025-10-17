Wall Street’s Secret Weapon Is Now in Your Hands

Editor’s Note: Nearly 10,000 investors tuned in on Wednesday for one of the biggest events in our corporate partner’s history — The Super AI Trading Event with TradeSmith CEO Keith Kaplan.
During the broadcast, Keith revealed how his new "Super AI" system uses cutting-edge algorithms and data science to identify the market's five strongest stocks at any given time — producing backtested gains as high as 374% annually.
Keith joins us to share what this breakthrough means for everyday investors — and how AI is finally putting hedge fund-level tools into Main Street hands.
We showed how a simple five-stock portfolio strategy – guided entirely by an AI algorithm – could have produced an average annual return of 374% over the past five years.
That’s more than 22 times the average annual return of the S&P 500 over the same time.
And it didn’t just perform well in bull markets. That five-year span includes the pandemic, the market’s tariff tantrum in April, swings in interest rates, and two wars.
Even more impressive, following this portfolio doesn’t require leverage, options trading, or sitting in front of a screen all day. If you can follow simple alerts, you’re all set. You can get up and running in minutes.
For too long, Wall Street firms like Citadel, Renaissance Technologies, and Two Sigma have used powerful software to stack the odds in their favor. Thousands of other hedge funds do the same.
It’s a secret weapon – and it works. Citadel took home $16 billion in profits in 2022, mainly from software-based trading. That’s the biggest one-year haul for any hedge fund in history.
That’s great for mega-rich folks on Wall Street. But I never worked on Wall Street. And I’ve always believed it’s wrong that these powerful software tools remain locked up inside hedge funds – widening the wealth gap instead of narrowing it.
Putting this technology in the hands of regular investors blows that cozy Wall Street cartel wide open.
Today, I'll give you a quick recap… and show you what comes next.
Hedge Fund-Level Tools for Regular Investors
TradeSmith is a leading financial technology platform based in Baltimore, Maryland.
We’re part of the Nasdaq-listed investment research company MarketWise — alongside InvestorPlace, Stansberry Research, Chaikin Analytics, Brownstone Research, Wide Moat Research, and Altimetry.
As TradeSmith’s CEO, I manage a team of 74 researchers and developers and an $8 million annual budget to create world-class software tools and analytics.
We’ve built tools to help investors track portfolios, manage risk, spot seasonality patterns in stocks, and generate regular income in the options market.
Today, we help more than 120,000 people around the world monitor more than $30 billion in assets. And Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, and The Economist have profiled our breakthroughs.
We pride ourselves on being ahead of the pack.
Even before ChatGPT burst onto the scene in November 2022, we were focused on harnessing AI to give our customers a sharper edge.
In 2023, we launched our first AI-powered trading model, Predictive Alpha. It projects prices – up to 21 trading days in advance – for 2,334 stocks every day.
For some stocks, the price hits our projection more than 90% of the time. And we consistently see accuracy above 70%.
And when we’ve traded single-stock projections using this system, the results have been remarkable.
Like Growing Your Money 34 Times in a Year
On July 27, 2023, our model predicted that Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) would soon hit a price of $4.87.
The stock hit that price just 24 hours later. And my team booked a 9.4% gain on that pick.
That’s like growing your money 34X in a year.
And you could have boosted that gain to 244% in just 24 hours with a special kind of trade.
Or take restaurant chain Wingstop Inc. (WING). On June 4, our AI projected a 74% probability of the stock rising over the next 21 days to $384.87.
Wingstop reached that price within 24 hours of our recommendation – delivering a 3.6% gain in a single day, which you could have boosted to 156% in the same time span.
Then, this past May, our model predicted Tesla Inc. (TSLA) would hit $302.89 within 21 trading days.
It reached that price even faster than expected. We booked a 5.2% gain in 24 hours, which could have been boosted to 310% using the same kind of trade.
But my team and I wanted to make this technology even more accessible – and even more powerful. So we created a breakthrough we call The AI Super Portfolio.
A Simple Portfolio With Superhuman Results
It holds just five stock positions at any time.
The technical details are too much to cover here… but incredibly simple to follow. You hold the five top positions based on our AI’s projections. Then you rotate into a new set of five when the AI says it’s time to sell.
As I mentioned earlier, this strategy could have produced an average annual gain of 374% in a recent five-year study.
And last year alone, it could have delivered a 602% backtested gain.
No guesswork. No chasing headlines. Just a repeatable process grounded in data, discipline, and extensive testing.
It’s the clearest proof yet that AI isn’t just changing investing on Wall Street – it’s redefining what’s possible for individual investors.
And you can still be a part of this exciting new breakthrough.
Keith Kaplan
CEO, TradeSmith