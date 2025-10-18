What Really Matters to Grow Your Wealth

When an oxygen tank exploded aboard Apollo 13, the mission instantly shifted from exploration to survival. The oxygen was not only needed for breathing, but without it, the system couldn’t generate electrical power either.
The astronauts were running out of oxygen, and the spacecraft was crippled.
In Houston, NASA engineers were flooded with problems. Each one was urgent and life-threatening.
Flight Director Gene Kranz knew he had to keep his team focused. If they tried to fix everything at once, they’d lose focus, which would mean losing the crew.
He’s famously quoted as saying, “Let’s work the problem, people. Let’s not make things worse by guessing.”
The team worked step-by-step, blocking out any distractions and concentrating on what mattered most.
The stock market isn’t life or death, but the same principle applies: focus on what matters most.
Right now, investors are facing an assault of distractions: the government shutdown (now on Day 18), a trade war with China, relations with Putin, and bailouts for Argentina, just to name a few.
It’s easy to lose focus amid a sea of blaring headlines. But the investors who succeed are the ones who can tune it all out and concentrate on what truly drives results: Earnings.
Because when you tune out the political noise, all the words from the talking heads and so-called experts, and focus on what really matters – profits and fundamentals – that’s when you find the best opportunities.
That relentless focus helped legendary investor Louis Navellier spot a little-known chip company before it became the hottest stock of the decade – a pick that could’ve turned a $5,000 investment into nearly $800,000.
And today, he says he’s found another one.
A Focus on Fundamentals
For more than 40 years, Louis has focused his stock-picking services on fundamentally superior stocks. That focus reflects his dedication to ignoring all the noise that distracts so many investors.
On any given business day, millions of people pay attention to the blinking lights and flashing numbers they believe make up “the stock market.”
Unfortunately, paying attention to those signals doesn’t get you anywhere. They don’t reveal the real secret to making money in stocks.
Here is how Louis explains it:
Remember that a stock isn’t just an update on your phone or flashing light on a screen or a trading hot potato. When you buy a stock, you buy a partial ownership stake in a real business.
You own a slice of that company’s equipment, inventory, patents, real estate, and brands. You become financially exposed to both the company’s upside and downside.
The major drivers of a stock’s price are earnings (or the anticipation of them). The more a company grows its earnings, the more its shares will be worth.
Stock price trends can diverge from earnings trends for a while, but over the long-term, if a company grows and grows the amount of cash it takes in, its share price is sure to head higher.
That’s how the market works. It’s the “iron law” of the stock market.
The Iron Law in Action
That same focus once led Louis to a tiny California computer company in 1988 – long before the iPhone, before iTunes, before anyone could imagine trillion-dollar tech stocks.
The company was Apple Inc. (AAPL), and his recommendation went on to soar more than 600-fold, turning a modest $1,000 investment into over $600,000, as you can see below.
That’s the result that happens when you ignore the noise and focus on what drives stock prices.
In 2016, when most investors had never heard of artificial intelligence, Louis recommended Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) because the company’s earnings were quietly exploding. While others were distracted by short-term market noise, Louis saw a deeper story in the numbers. And he was right — Nvidia went on to soar more than 16,000%, turning ordinary investors into millionaires.
(Disclosure – I own Nvidia)
Now, Louis believes he’s found the next revolutionary opportunity – one that could be even bigger than the AI boom that has been so profitable for Louis’ subscribers.
It’s a breakthrough technology that experts say could be 1,000 times more powerful than artificial intelligence itself.
It’s called quantum computing, and Louis says it’s about to ignite what he calls “the third computing revolution.”
Just as Nvidia’s graphic processing units (GPUs) powered the rise of AI, a new generation of quantum processing units (QPUs) could reshape the technology that drives the world. And that means it could deliver significant gains to those who act now and become early investors.
Just as he has done before, Louis has found the company quietly working alongside Nvidia on this breakthrough – a little-known partner poised to lead this new wave of innovation.
While the headlines focus on trade disputes, inflation, the Federal Reserve, government shutdowns, and political gridlock, Louis is staying focused on what matters – the data, the earnings, and the companies positioned to dominate the next decade of technological change.
You can see exactly what he’s found. As part of his Growth Investor service, Louis has just released a special report called Nvidia’s Quantum Partner: How to Profit from the Next 150X Tech Breakthrough.
Inside, he reveals the name and ticker symbol of Nvidia’s secret partner in this quantum revolution, along with two additional quantum stocks he believes could deliver gains of 100X or more.
His Growth Investor subscribers are sitting on open gains of more than 4,000% on Nvidia … and Louis believes this could be a similar winner.
In markets, success comes down to focus.
And nobody stays more focused on what really matters than Louis Navellier.
