While Wall Street Panics About AI, Micron Just Brought Receipts

AI stocks have been treated like it’s 1999, and everyone just discovered the concept of “capex.”
Two anxiety-inducing words have kept investors in a chokehold: bubble and overspending. Suddenly, every data center was a vanity project. Every GPU purchase was reminiscent of ‘dark fiber.’ And every AI slide deck was an apparent confession of financial crimes.
And then Micron (MU) reported earnings… and the “AI is slowing” narrative took a very large, very public punch to the face.
Micron Q1 Earnings: Revenue and EPS Crush Wall Street Estimates
Micron reported blow-out quarterly results of $13.64 billion in revenue (vs. ~$12.83 billion expected) and $4.78 in adjusted EPS (vs. ~$3.94 expected).
But the real market-moving event was the company’s forward guidance.
For the current quarter, Micron pointed to roughly $18.7 billion in revenue and $8.42 adjusted EPS – nearly double what Wall Street expected, driven by booming AI data-center demand and higher memory prices.
Importantly, Micron sells a core component of the AI buildout. So, if hyperscalers were throttling AI capex, you’d see that reflected in memory orders and pricing sooner than you’d see it in the polished PR lines of a software company.
HBM Memory: Micron’s $100 Billion AI Growth Engine
Instead, Micron is signaling that:
- AI data centers are still buying aggressively.
- Supply is tight, which supports pricing and margins.
- High-bandwidth memory (HBM) demand is growing.
Alongside SK Hynix and Samsung, Micron is one of only three major global suppliers of HBM. That’s an oligopoly centered in the hottest part of AI demand.
And management sees the HBM market growing from about $35 billion in 2025 to $100 billion by 2028 – a triple in three years.
So, yes, Micron is cyclical; memory always is. But HBM is turning part of Micron’s portfolio into something closer to ‘strategic capacity with pricing power’ than ‘commodity roulette.’
Is There an AI Bubble? Micron’s Supply Chain Data Says No
Now, Micron’s report doesn’t prove that every AI project is smart or that the world needs thousands of new data centers right now. But it does strongly argue against the near-term bear case that “AI spending is slowing.”
The company’s numbers reflect that its customer base is still in build mode – and that suppliers are still constraint-bound.
In other words, if there’s an AI bubble, it isn’t popping in the memory aisle.
However, you’re right to doubt the broader boom. And ultimately, “are we overbuilding?” is a software ROI question.
If AI software is producing real value through productivity gains, revenue growth, cost savings, and better decisions, then compute demand is not some speculative fever dream. It’s a rational response to ROI.
That’s why OpenAI‘s recent enterprise survey is an important supporting data point. In its 2025 AI report, OpenAI says 75% of surveyed workers report AI improved the speed or quality of their work, and users attribute 40 to 60 minutes saved per active day (with heavy users reporting 10-plus hours/week).
The methodology isn’t a controlled, academic study. But directionally, it matters a lot. Seeing AI save workers a significant amount of time is exactly the kind of real-world signal you want to see if you’re trying to argue that AI capex is not just executives playing with shareholders’ money.
What Micron Earnings Mean for AI Stock Investors
The big picture is increasingly compelling:
- Users report meaningful productivity gains alongside rising software adoption.
- Those gains justify more deployment, which requires more compute.
- That compute buildout is materializing in the supply chain – and Micron just showed us that demand is strong enough to blow guidance through the roof.
So, when the market sells AI stocks on “spending is slowing,” and then a direct beneficiary of AI infrastructure demand says “actually… spending is accelerating,” that’s a strong setup for a buy-the-dip call.
That said, even in a bullish setup, there are two things to keep an eye on:
- Supply response: Memory markets historically overbuild. The difference this time is that the hottest product (HBM) is capacity-constrained and technically demanding – but supply constraints will eventually ease as capacity expands.
- Market selectivity: The market may keep punishing companies with promises and rewarding companies with proven revenues. Micron just brought receipts.
Why Micron Stock Is a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity in AI
AI stocks have been crushed because investors got spooked by bubble math and ROI anxiety. And that’s reasonable.
Healthy skepticism prevents us from buying every company that adds ‘agentic’ to a press release.
But Micron’s earnings were the opposite of a slowdown signal. They were a demand confirmation – and a reminder that the AI boom is not a single monolithic trade but a technology stack with distinct layers. And right now, the infrastructure layers are still getting orders.
In my view, this report is a very strong ‘buy-the-dip’ signal for high-quality AI names – especially the companies selling the picks, shovels, wiring, plumbing, and critical components for AI compute.
When Wall Street is panicking while the supply chain is guiding higher, you don’t argue with the tape…
You buy the dip.
No other piece of the AI puzzle may be more vital to compute than energy.
As NPR noted: “A typical AI data center uses as much electricity as 100,000 households, and the largest under development will consume 20 times more, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).”
This unprecedented demand is straining local and national power grids, requiring new power plants and energy infrastructure. But that takes years to construct. And AI can’t wait.
Fortunately, it doesn’t have to – because there’s a company out there that can bring power online in a much shorter timeframe, all while keeping it clean.
And right now – just as we’ve seen with Intel (INTC), MP Materials (MP), Trilogy Metals (TMQ), and Lithium Americas (LAC) – the Trump administration is eyeing it for its next big investment…
This could be a multi-billion-dollar stake in the foundational energy source for the entire AI economy.