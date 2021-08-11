Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is officially public today after closing its business combination with Reinvent Technology. Today marks the public start of Joby’s big growth trajectory, but the company has been leading innovation in the vertical takeoff, air taxi space for quite some time now…
With all revolutionary companies, it’s the investors who look beyond the scope of the present time — who see glimpses of the future, today — who reap the most bountiful rewards.
Back in the day, those who saw the incredible potential that computers held for society have since profited immensely off of early investments in companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).
The same can be said of those who invested in e-commerce, back when it was clunky and far from streamlined. Stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) panned out quite nicely for those forward-thinking folks.
Don’t Kick Yourself Later…
Now, it’s quite obvious that investing in revolutionary companies will net you huge gains.
But companies pushing the envelope of society via revolutionary technology carry significantly more investment risks, obviously.
And this means many people will end up overlooking companies poised for massive long-term growth in favor of stocks with big, but not huge upside. Until it’s too late, at which point they kick themselves for not following their intuition.
You see, people often bandwagon into companies like Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and eBay after the earliest investors have already made unbelievable gains. These people will make money, that’s for certain, but not as much as they could have made.
Now, with Joby Aviation, you’ve got a shot to get in early with this soon-to-be airborne company.
2024 isn’t that far off, especially when you realize what Joby brings to the table.
In 2024, Joby expects to shorten hour-long car rides into five-minute eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) trips — for the same price as an Uber ride covering the same distance.
These eVTOL aircrafts are essentially electric, quiet helicopters that are far more easy and inexpensive to manufacture, which is why Joby rides will be achievable at such an affordable price point.
The company is essentially creating the flying cars everyone has been waiting so long for.
Joby Aviation’s Origins
Joby Aviation has been doing what it does for a long time.
Way back in 2009, Joby Aviation was formed with the express purpose of creating an aerial ridesharing company utilizing eVTOL aircraft.
Joby Aviation has not only been in the eVTOL space the longest, they also have acquired an incredible backing, which will undoubtedly grow in the future. Some of the biggest VC firms in Silicon Valley are betting on Joby Aviation to bring affordable and efficient, eVTOL-based air travel to the masses.
Even NASA is impressed by Joby. Back in 2012, NASA collaborated with Joby on multiple groundbreaking electric flight projects such as the X-57 and LEAPTech.
Thanks to additional expertise gained from this collaboration, no doubt, Joby put out its first prototype in 2017 — four years ago.
Fast forward to today, and Joby Aviation’s eVTOL aircraft has progressed from prototype to the best-in-class eVTOL with a top speed of 200mph, 150-mile range and super quiet 65 dBA noise level. With those specifications, Joby Aviation’s eVTOL even received airworthiness approval from the U.S. Air Force and G-1 certification from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Toyota Motors (NYSE:TM) has poured loads of money into the company and also lent Joby Aviation engineering support to fine-tune aircraft development processes.
Uber (NYSE:UBER) has even gone so far as to form a partnership with Joby Aviation to incorporate it into the Uber app once it commences its commercial operations.
The Bottom Line on JOBY Stock
Joby Aviation presents investors with a unique investment opportunity.
For one, this is a top-notch company that will bring a revolutionary technology and service to society.
But, at the same time, it’s also lightyears ahead of any competition, meaning there’s not really any picking and choosing between companies to do here.
If you believe eVTOL technology will be a global ubiquity someday — and it’s hard to imagine a world where this technology doesn’t take off — then there’s no better company to invest in than Joby Aviation.
And that’s why we recommend buying JOBY stock. It’s the next Microsoft, Apple or Amazon.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends. It’s the theme of his premiere technology-focused service, Innovation Investor. To see Luke’s entire lineup of innovative cutting-edge stocks, become a subscriber of Innovation Investor today.