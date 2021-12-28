Next Year, You’re Going to Buy the ‘iPhone Killer’ for Christmas

I love my iPhone. I can do everything on it. Send messages. Call folks. Read the news. Trade stocks. Watch videos. Play games.
My iPhone is great. But, as much as I love it, I’m also tired of it.
I mean, Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone to the world back in 2007. That’s 14 years ago. That may as well be an eon in the technology world, where new tech products seemingly replace old ones in a matter of a few years.
Sure, the iPhone has improved dramatically since the first iPhone launch back in June 2007. But, if we’re being honest, not much has changed on the iPhone since Apple got rid of the home button back in 2017 with the iPhone X.
Yes, they’ve improved the cameras, I guess. And there’s more colors. Cooler displays, too, right?
Now, I don’t know about you, but those upgrades didn’t make much of a difference to me. To me, the iPhone hasn’t really changed since 2017.
It’s time for something new. It’s time for the next evolution of consumer tech hardware – the device that replaces smartphones. It’s time for the iPhone killer.
Fortunately, the iPhone killer is right around the corner. Come this time next year, you’ll like have one under your Christmas tree…
I’m talking about Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) coming virtual reality headset, which promises to make AAPL one of the best metaverse stocks to buy.
In case you haven’t been paying attention to the news lately, every tech company in the world is going “all-in” with virtual reality technology, in an attempt to build what many feel is the next generation of the internet – the metaverse.
What Is the Metaverse?
The metaverse is basically a 3D version of the internet. It is the internet. It has games. Videos. News. Shopping. Advertising. It has all of it. But as opposed to interacting with all of that content by swiping on a digital screen – which is what we do today – you’ll interact with all of that content by putting on a virtual reality headset and immersing yourself in that content.
Said differently, you won’t be observing the internet through a screen. You will be in the internet. That, in short, is the metaverse.
Facebook is so confident about the future of the metaverse that they’ve changed their name to Meta – short, of course, for metaverse. Microsoft is trying to build metaverse offices. Nvidia’s CEO has said the metaverse will be “much, much bigger than the physical world.”
The Big Tech world has spoken. The metaverse is the future.
But, in order to access the metaverse, you need a virtual reality headset. And, to-date, Big Tech companies have created rather unimpressive VR headsets.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) released a tone deaf product in Google Glass, which were low-quality, expensive, and invasive enough to dub anyone who wore them “Glassholes.” Sure, Snap Inc.’s (NYSE:SNAP) Spectacles and Meta’s (NASDAQ:FB) Oculus Quest 2 are decent, but they haven’t taken the world by storm. Meanwhile, Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) HoloLens 2 is technically very impressive – but it weighs a hefty 1.25 pounds, starts at $3,500, and is intended exclusively for enterprise use.
Let’s be clear. Big Tech companies have tried to make VR headsets, and for the most part, they’ve failed.
Then again… why should those companies succeed in making mainstream VR headsets? Save Microsoft, they’ve never made a hardware product. Facebook is a software company. Same with Snap and Google. And while Microsoft makes some hardware, they’ve recently pivoted to have a cloud computing focus.
So, the failure of the market to-date to create high-quality VR headsets with mainstream appeal is a result of the nature of the companies that have tried to make those headsets. We’re seeing software companies trying to make hardware. No wonder they’re failing! That’s like asking a point guard in basketball to become a rebounding machine, or a pocket quarterback to rush for 100 yards.
It won’t happen!
But in 2022, that all changes…
Because next year, the world’s most successful tech hardware maker of all time is going to make a VR headset.
I’m talking, of course, about Apple. The maker of the iPhone in your hand. The maker of the Apple Watch on your wrist. The maker of the Mac on your desk. The maker of every major successful tech hardware product of the last 20 years.
That company is going to make a VR headset in 2022. So, we’re about to go from a market wherein software companies are trying to make VR headsets, to one wherein the best hardware company in the world is going to make a VR headset.
The Best Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022
Make no mistake. Apple’s 2022 VR headset will be a game-changer for the metaverse.
It will be very high-quality. It will look very cool. It will be very light and portable. It will be affordable. It will be everything it needs to be to achieve mainstream approval.
I cannot overstate the importance of this launch enough. It’s like the launch of the iPhone back in 2007. This is the biggest tech hardware launch of the past decade!
Because, once everyone has an Apple VR headset instead of an iPhone, everyone will be hanging out in the metaverse instead of scrolling on their smartphones. The multi-trillion-dollar Metaverse Revolution that everyone has been raving about will finally begin…
To play it, you could buy Apple stock. But that’s boring, and quite frankly, lacks upside potential. Apple is already a $2.8 trillion company. Even if the company entirely dominates the metaverse market, maybe the stock doubles? Maybe? And that’s not even considering that its VR headset business will cannibalize its iPhone business…
So, to play the emergence of the Metaverse Revolution in 2022, I say pass on Apple stock – and instead, buy smaller VR/AR stocks that are set to win big as the metaverse goes mainstream.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.