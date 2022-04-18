This Tiny, Little-Known Company Could Explode Along With Electric Car Stocks

No one likes getting gas, but recently, a trip to the gas station has been downright painful. With the average price of gasoline soaring above $4 per gallon, we’re shelling out $100-plus every time we visit the pump! The good news is that for patient investors, soaring gas prices could actually make you really rich. All you have to do is buy electric car stocks.
The logic here is simple, and it’s backed by data.
When gas prices go up, consumers start thinking about all the money they could save by going electric. The more they think that, the more they research electric vehicles. And the more they research EVs, the more likely they are to buy one.
The data bears this out.
A record number of Americans started searching for electric cars online over the past few weeks. Moreover, a recent TrueCar survey found that all those Americans are searching for EVs because they want to buy one. Per the survey, the proportion of folks “extremely likely” to buy an EV has increased 50% from July 2021!
The writing is on the wall here. Gas prices are soaring. Consequently, EV purchase interest is rising. Over the next several years, then, the number of EVs sold across America will absolutely skyrocket — especially since all of this economic-minded interest in EVs is occurring right before a bunch of companies like Kia and Hyundai are going to launch sub-$40,000 electric models!
The stars have aligned for an EV spending boom in 2022. As a result, the stars have aligned for a surge in electric car stocks in 2022, too.
But… not all electric car stocks are created equal.

Introducing the Future of Batteries
The truth about the Electric Vehicle Revolution is that it won’t go mainstream until we make better batteries.
To understand why, we need to take a quick trip back to chemistry class…
Batteries comprise three things — a cathode, an anode, and an electrolyte. They work by promoting the flow of ions between the cathode and anode through the electrolyte.
Conventional lithium-ion batteries are built on liquid battery chemistry. That is, they comprise a solid cathode and anode, with a liquid electrolyte solution connecting the two.
These batteries have worked wonders for years. But due to the physical constraints of liquid electrolytes, they’re now reaching their limit in terms of energy cell density. This means that if we want our devices to last longer and charge faster, we need a fundamentally different battery.
Insert the solid-state battery.
With solid-state batteries, the name pretty much says it all. Take the liquid electrolyte solution in conventional batteries. Compress it into a solid. Create a small, hyper-compact solid battery that — because it has zero wasted space — lasts far longer and charges far faster.
Of course, the implications of solid-state battery chemistry are huge.
Solid-state batteries could be the key to making our phones sustain power for days. They’ll enable our smartwatches to fully charge in seconds. And, yes, they’ll allow electric cars to drive for thousands of miles without needing to recharge.
That’s why solid-state batteries are dubbed by insiders as “forever batteries.” And these forever batteries are the critical technology needed to propel the EV Revolution into its next phase of supercharged growth.
The Impossible Just Became Possible
Up until recently, making solid-state batteries was the stuff of science fiction because the science behind doing so was prohibitively complex.
Then, along came a team of genius Stanford professors and scientists who decided they wanted to tackle this problem. In 2010, alongside a few tech execs and with backing from some the most prestigious venture capital firms in the world, they started a company called QuantumScape (NYSE:QS).
Twelve years later, that company has basically solved the solid-state battery problem.
The biggest issue with solid-states are “dendrites.” They’re small cracks that form in the solid electrolyte during charging and recharging. And they eventually get so big that they short-circuit the battery.
The big breakthrough in solid-state batteries, thus, lies in developing a solid electrolyte material that is dendrite-resistant.
About a year ago, QuantumScape did just that on a very tiny scale, with a single-layer battery cell. Sure, a single-layer battery cell is far from enough to power a car. But since then, the company has proven that its proprietary, breakthrough solid-state battery technology works in 4-layer and 10-layer cells. And it’s showing early promising signs of working in 16-layer cells, too!
In other words, QuantumScape’s initial “tiny” solid-state battery breakthrough is proving successful even as it scales up the battery size.
If this continues, within a few years, QuantumScape will be commercializing effective solid-state batteries than can be used in cars.
Indeed, the impossible is becoming possible. Forever batteries have arrived.
Of course, QuantumScape stock offers a great way to play the solid-state battery revolution. We think it has about 10X upside potential from current levels.
But… believe it or not… QuantumScape stock is far from the only solid-state battery stock out there with millionaire-maker potential.
The Final Word on Electric Car Stocks
Solid-state batteries are the future, and they represent one of the most promising technological breakthroughs of the 2020s.
Most people think of solid-state batteries as driving forward the EV Revolution. And they will — but they’re about so much more than that. Almost everything you use every day — your electric car, your smartphone, your laptop — are built on lithium-ion batteries. The solid-state battery will revolutionize all those devices, not just EVs.
This is a multi-TRILLION-dollar revolution in the making.
Some of the stock market’s biggest winners in the 2020s will be solid-state battery makers.
QuantumScape projects as one of those mega-winners. But it won’t be alone, and in fact, it may not even be the biggest winner…





