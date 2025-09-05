5 All-In Summit Tech Trends Driving the Next Boom

A car with no driver is taking me home from the airport. Yes, really. I’m in Phoenix riding in a Waymo driverless taxi – a small glimpse of a seismic tech shift. Yet at a recent gathering of tech elites, amid all the euphoria about our brave new world, I noticed something that gave me pause. Not one speaker mentioned the word “bubble.” No one warned about valuations or over-exuberance. That silence was deafening … and it took me back to 1999, just before the dot-com crash.
Make no mistake: we are witnessing incredible breakthroughs. Oracle’s (ORCL) stock just skyrocketed 40% in a single day – its biggest jump since 1999 – on the back of AI optimism. OpenAI’s ChatGPT reached 1 million users in just five days, the fastest uptake of any app in history. Little wonder the All-In Summit convened visionaries from Elon Musk to Google’s former CEO Eric Schmidt to debate what’s next.
I attended this year’s summit and came away convinced that a new tech boom is underway. But is this boom different from the late-90s bubble? It can be – if we play it right. The conference revealed five key trends that could transform industries and justify the hype, from AI moving into the physical world to a resurgence of nuclear power. If you’re a tech investor or professional, understanding these five themes is crucial. Listen as I break them down in this week’s episode of Being Exponential With Luke Lango – and keep that potential bubble in the back of our minds as we do:
Physical AI Takes Off: Robots, Cars & Beyond
The era of physical AI has arrived. AI is escaping the confines of computer screens and into the real world – think robots, self-driving cars, drones, even smart glasses. In fact, as I write this, I’m literally in a car with no human driver. Phoenix, AZ has become ground zero for autonomous taxis, where Alphabet’s Waymo operates a robo-taxi service that has already completed over 1 million fully driverless rides.
At the summit, this trend was on full display. Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi spoke about deploying self-driving cars in ride-hailing, and the CEO of Google DeepMind highlighted advances in AI-powered robotics. The message was clear: AI is moving off the cloud and onto the street. From warehouse automatons to autonomous delivery drones, physical AI could revolutionize industries from transportation to manufacturing. For investors, this validates the excitement in companies enabling real-world AI – whether it’s autonomous vehicle leaders, robotics firms, or chipmakers providing the “brains” for these machines. After years of hype, tangible AI (you can literally ride in) is here, and it’s going to be very, very big.
The Inferencing Boom: AI Chips Shift to the Edge
Another huge theme was the coming shift in AI computing from training massive models to inferencing – i.e. deploying AI in everyday use. Until now, the spotlight has been on giant data-center chips (think Nvidia GPUs) crunching data to train AI.
But as AI models are built, the next phase is running them efficiently in real time: in your phone, car, or smart device. Summit speakers like former Google chief Eric Schmidt and Arm (ARM) CEO Rene Haas hammered this point. Haas boldly predicted that the market for edge AI chips (which power on-device inference) could ultimately surpass the market for data-center AI chips.
Even Chamath Palihapitiya – one of the All-In Podcast hosts – quipped that “inference is going to be 100 times bigger than training.” This inferencing boom means opportunity. Companies like Arm stand to benefit if every gadget needs a neural engine. Startups building specialized AI accelerators for smartphones, cameras, and IoT devices could become the next tech stars.
The takeaway: the AI chip frenzy isn’t slowing down – it’s broadening. We’re moving from a world of a few big AI supercomputers to one where tiny AI brains are embedded everywhere, unlocking new capabilities on the edge.
Tokenizing the Wealth Creation (Wall Street 2.0)
One of the most intriguing (and contrarian) ideas at the summit was in finance: the tokenization of assets. Vlad Tenev, CEO of Robinhood (HOOD), revealed he’s working on a way to let everyday investors buy stakes in high-flying private companies by issuing tokenized shares.
Imagine owning a slice of a pre-IPO unicorn like OpenAI or SpaceX – companies typically reserved for venture capital and big-money funds. Robinhood actually unveiled a pilot program to offer crypto-like tokens tied to stocks of firms like SpaceX and OpenAI.
The concept is simple but revolutionary: take a $500 million private stake, tokenize it into digital coins each backed by a sliver of that stake, and let users trade those tokens freely. This could democratize access to the massive value being created in private markets.
At the summit, even venture capitalist David Sacks (one of the All-In hosts) perked up at the idea. Of course, regulators will have a say – and indeed, OpenAI’s team has cautioned that these tokens aren’t actual equity. But if it clears hurdles, tokenization could blur the line between public and private markets, unlock liquidity in venture investments, and give retail investors a chance to ride the growth of the next Googles and Teslas before they go public.
Keep an eye on this trend – it has the potential to turn Wall Street on its head (and yes, likely spark new regulatory debates).
Nuclear Power’s Comeback for AI
The future of AI isn’t just about software and silicon – it’s also about energy. Training AI models and running data centers gobble up astonishing amounts of power. Enter nuclear energy – specifically, small modular reactors (SMRs) – as a clean, high-density power source for our digital future.
At the summit, U.S. energy leaders emphasized the pivotal role next-gen nuclear reactors could play in sustaining the AI boom. We’re not talking giant 20th-century reactors that take decades to build, but compact, modular reactors that can be deployed relatively quickly and safely.
The U.S. Energy Secretary (who spoke at the event) highlighted that while natural gas will be a crucial bridge fuel in the near term, nuclear is the long-term solution to power-hungry AI infrastructure. This isn’t just talk: major tech companies are already exploring advanced nuclear options. The International Atomic Energy Agency notes that firms are actively looking to SMRs to provide clean, reliable 24/7 power for their data centers.
It’s easy to see why – unlike solar or wind, nuclear plants (especially modular ones) can deliver constant power without carbon emissions. If AI is truly to reshape the economy, it can’t be running on fossil fuels and intermittent energy alone. That means today’s investments in SMR developers, nuclear tech startups, and even uranium suppliers could pay off in the AI era.
In short, the world’s nerdiest new industry (AI) may soon be married to its oldest misunderstood power source (nuclear).
The New Space Economy Lifts Off
Looking beyond Earth, the summit also shined a spotlight on the space economy. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, now involved with rocket builder Relativity Space, declared that space is the next big economy.
Elon Musk made news at the event too, discussing how Starlink (SpaceX’s satellite network) just acquired cell spectrum to beam broadband directly to smartphones – effectively turning satellite constellations into orbital cell towers. We’re witnessing the convergence of space tech and telecom, as seen with companies like AST SpaceMobile launching satellites to connect regular phones from orbit.
For investors, space is no longer sci-fi; it’s becoming a real market with revenues and soaring stock prices. In fact, space stocks are already having a moment. We’ve discussed small-launch rocket company Rocket Lab (RKLB), satellite-to-phone pioneer AST SpaceMobile (AST), and earth-imaging firm Planet Labs on our podcast before. Notably, Planet Labs (PL) just delivered strong earnings and its stock exploded ~48% in a week, hitting a 52-week high.
The excitement is driven by real business – multi-year contracts for satellite imagery and government intelligence needs. The broader point: cheaper launches (thanks to reusable rockets and 3D-printed engines), plus the insatiable demand for data and connectivity, are fueling a new space race led by private companies. This isn’t the 1960s government-led space program; it’s nimble startups and tech giants pushing upward. The coming years could see an “AWS of space” emerge (providing infrastructure in orbit), space factories printing high-value materials, and ubiquitous global internet coverage.
The summit made one thing clear: the final frontier is open for business, and it’s accelerating fast.
The Hidden Red Flag: Is Euphoria Outpacing Reality?
After two days of soaking in these game-changing trends, I left the All-In Summit feeling extraordinarily bullish about technology’s future. But I also felt a nagging concern – a red flag waving in an otherwise clear sky. As noted earlier, nobody on stage uttered the B-word: bubble. The word “valuation” was hardly mentioned. Everyone was so optimistic (dare I say greedy?) that it reminded me of the late stages of the 1990s tech rally.
Back then, Oracle’s stock shot up 600% in a year during the dot-com frenzy – and then came crashing down to earth. Today we’re seeing similarly heady moments; Oracle’s $250 billion one-day value gain recently had market veterans asking if this is dot-com déjà vu. As one Wall Street strategist put it, “When I see market cap increases of this scale in a single day, I can’t help but think of 1999.”
Now, I’m not calling for doom and gloom. I fundamentally believe the trends above – AI, tokenization, nuclear, space – will create immense value (and I’m positioned to profit from them). But history shows that when everyone thinks the party will never end, that’s exactly when you get knocked off the cliff. A short-term correction or shake-out in tech would be natural, even healthy, to tamp down excess.
My advice: enjoy the boom, but watch the shot clock. In practical terms, that means stay invested in the winners, but be tactical. Take some profits on crazy spikes, keep some cash ready to buy the dip, and don’t chase hype blindly. We’ll likely bounce back from any pullback – the long-term trajectory of these tech innovations is up and to the right. Just be prepared for a few hairpin turns along the way.
In summary, the All-In Summit gave us a thrilling peek into an exponential future – one filled with autonomous machines, smarter chips, democratized finance, cleaner energy, and a capitalist cosmos overhead.
I’m as bullish as ever on these paradigm shifts and the companies at their forefront, from Palantir to Rocket Lab. But even as we charge ahead, I’m keeping one foot on the brake. The lesson of 1999 looms: trees don’t grow to the sky, and no boom goes endlessly unchallenged. By staying both optimistic and vigilant, we can ride this exponential wave and come out on top when the tide eventually ebbs.
The biggest shifts in markets are unfolding … are you prepared?