Live Updates: The Latest News on American Airlines Stock

AAL Launches Marketing Campaign Amid Controversy

[Wednesday, April 22, 2:20 p.m.]



AAL shares are down 7.2% in intraday trading.

Earlier this week, Kiera Feldman wrote for the Los Angeles Times that social commentators are asking why planes are still flying, particularly as those employed by airlines are dying from Covid-19. Among the recent deaths she lists is an unnamed American Airlines gate agent.

Whether in direct or indirect response, American Airlines released a new short film titled “You Are Why We Fly.” In it, employees emphasize that it is critical for planes to fly to get people home and deliver “life-saving equipment.” According to The Drum, the largest marketing website in Europe, this is the first time in four years American Airlines has relied on such brand-driven marketing.

AAL Stock Is Still Very Risky

[Wednesday, April 22, 1:10 p.m.]



AAL shares are down 6.3% in intraday trading.

InvestorPlace’s Wayne Duggan can’t deny that AAL stock looks “crazy cheap” here. But he also isn’t denying that it’s extremely risky, especially as the major carriers are likely to face long-lasting volatility. Right now, he thinks American and its peers will recover, but he’s not buying.

Instead, Duggan is looking at United Airlines

American Airlines Sends $460,000 to UNICEF

[Wednesday, April 22, 12:20 p.m.]



American Airlines is sending $460,000 to UNICEF’s relief work in Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica and Guatemala. The money will fund water, sanitation and hygiene items including personal protective equipment.

According to a press release from the company, American Airlines has been participating in UNICEF’s Change for Good program since 1994. Flight attendants collect money from passengers on international trips. The company collected $1.2 million for the program in 2019.

Investors Should Focus on Southwest, Not American

[Wednesday, April 22, 11:25 a.m.]



AAL stock is down 6.4% as of this writing.

InvestorPlace’s Ian Bezek isn’t bullish on AAL stock, even after the federal bailout. He writes that it was already a weaker name in the carrier space, and he doesn’t trust it to stay afloat. For investors, he says it’s “needlessly speculative.”

One stock in the airline space he does like is Southwest Airlines

American Airlines Raises Checked Bag Fees

[Wednesday, April 22, 10:45 a.m.]



As of April 21, American Airlines is raising checked bag fees for trans-Atlantic flights. For all new flights, the first checked bag will increase from $60 to $75.

One Mile at a Time reports that American Airlines is not raising checked bag fees yet for domestic flights, although JetBlue and United Airlines have already done so.

These increased fees come as travel demand is at rock-bottom levels, and airlines are cutting capacity left and right. AAL stock is down 63% year-to-date.

Don’t Buy AAL Stock Just Yet

[Wednesday, April 22, 9:50 a.m.]

